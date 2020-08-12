Letters: ‘Essential employees,‘ teachers should report to work; Elected officials, parents, have duty to protect children; Russia the most capitalist of all countries

It is also up to us adults to address our children’s disappointment and hurt when things cannot go as normal, despite how much they and we may want it. We as adults must find functional ways to cope with our losses and help our children do the same. To not do so and to live in the fantasy that we can have things the way they were before, is irresponsible and an abdication of our responsibility to our children and to each other to keep our community safe and healthy.