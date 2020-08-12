Letters: ‘Essential employees,‘ teachers should report to work; Elected officials, parents, have duty to protect children; Russia the most capitalist of all countries

‘Essential employees,‘ teachers should report to work
I don’t wish to get into an argument with Ms. Gore, whose letter to the editor appeared Sunday, but if she’s uncomfortable with comparing “medical professionals” with teachers, perhaps she’ll consider a comparison with the folks who work in Walmart, or the grocery store.
Certainly, these individuals need to take precautions to protect themselves from the virus when they go to work. On any given day, they most likely interact with more people than the average teacher. Further, the people with whom they come in contact are members of the general public. That’s everybody and anybody. There’s no one checking customers when they come in the front door, yet these workers don’t have the luxury of working from home. They either go to work or they don’t get paid.
With the advent of this virus, that’s the difficult decision many people have had to make — go to work and get paid, or stay home and forgo a paycheck. Others who worked for employers forced to close because of the virus, had to go on unemployment. Teachers have not had to make any of the difficult choices others have had to make. They don’t have to report to work, they don’t have to go on unemployment, and they continue to receive their full pay uninterrupted. Everyone should be so fortunate. Acknowledging this fact is not vilification. It’s just honesty.
Personally, I believe educators are “essential employees.” I don’t know many people who would say otherwise, but if that’s so, for the sake of our children, they need to report to work like all other “essential employees.” If they don’t, it’s not the teachers who will bear the cost of their staying home. It’s the kids.
Chris Roemer
Finksburg
Elected officials, parents, have duty to protect children
I have often disagreed with Haven Shoemaker and have long considered some of his political statements foolish. That is his right as a politician. But his recent statement “Since when did government become responsible for ensuring the safety and welfare of children?” goes beyond foolishness – it is callous, dangerous, and demonstrates his ignorance of and disdain for the job he was elected to do.
I was a child psychotherapist for nearly three decades and completed a two-year certification program in Infancy and Early Childhood Mental Health at the Washington School of Psychiatry. I understand very well that play is an inalienable right of childhood. The loss of play activities and sports is a significant loss for children.
Sadly, we are all experiencing loss because of this pandemic and children are not immune from that loss. Nor are they immune from the virus as some of our so-called leaders would like us to believe. Had our federal government provided leadership and created a national response to the pandemic, perhaps we would have plans in place to deal with the reopening of schools and the structure of play, sports, and recreational activities. But the Trump administration and all who enable them, refuse to do so and then try to force us back to a normal pre-COVID life.
Mr. Shoemaker, you have a duty as an elected official to ensure the safety and welfare of all people in your district — especially children. They depend on responsible adults to meet their physical and psychological needs — they cannot do it on their own.
Instead of bemoaning what we cannot have, perhaps adults should apply more thought and put more energy towards creating safe solutions that actually make sense and work in this new reality we all find ourselves in.
It is also up to us adults to address our children’s disappointment and hurt when things cannot go as normal, despite how much they and we may want it. We as adults must find functional ways to cope with our losses and help our children do the same. To not do so and to live in the fantasy that we can have things the way they were before, is irresponsible and an abdication of our responsibility to our children and to each other to keep our community safe and healthy.
Kate Sanner
Frizzellburg
Russia the most capitalist of all countries
The news may not have reached Mount Airy yet, but, contrary to Rick Blatchford’s column, Russia is not a Communist country anymore. Has not been for three decades. Blatchford may have been milsed by the name the press has given to Russian capitalists: oligarchs. But what is an oligarch but a man controlling immense capital?
You could make a good argument that Russia is now the most capitalist country. Russia’s capitalists are unconstrained by rights of workers, by pesky environmental or financial regularions or by enforceable conracts. It is a capitalist paradise.
Harry Eager
Sykesville