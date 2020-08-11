Letters: Government is responsible for welfare of children; Surprised by delegate’s quote about kids’ safety; Letter regarding Japan lacked context; Are you better off than you were? | READER COMMENTARY

Government is responsible for welfare of children
I am responding to Del. Haven Shoemaker’s quote, “Since when did government become responsible for ensuring the safety and welfare of children?” Apparently he needs to be reminded of many of the laws over the years that have been passed to ensure the safety of children. They are as follows:
1. Child safety locks in cars.
2. Child car seats and seat belts.
3. Helmets while riding a bicycle.
4. In 1997 Clinton administration passed Executive Order 13045, which is the Protection of Children from Environmental Health Risks.
5. July 29, 2020 the EPA passed a law to reduce lead in plumbing materials used in public water systems, homes and schools. (We all know what happened to children who drank water with lead in Flint, Michigan)
6. California, Arkansas, Colorado have passed anti-bullying laws aimed at making schools safe for learning.
7. Over the years there have been important recalls on school-related items such as BPA-lined plastic containers, clothing with drawstrings and non-insulated lunch boxes.
These are just a select few of many laws that have been passed over the years to protect the welfare and safety of the children in our midst. I am appalled that a government official in the state of Maryland is not aware of any of these laws.
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster
Surprised by delegate’s quote about kids’ safety
Del. Haven Shoemaker is quoted in Saturday’s Times as saying, “Since when did government become responsible for ensuring the safety and welfare of children?” I had to read this several times before I could truly believe one of Carroll’s elected representatives actually made such a stupid statement.
One of the most important jobs of every policy maker, elected or not, is to be responsible for the safety of every person, children and adults. Why else pass and enforce any laws? Why outlaw the sale of heroin? Not government’s responsibility to ensure anyone’s safety? Why not allow people to drive 100 mph if they feel like it?
Why is Shoemaker even a delegate if he thinks county government has no business ensuring the health and safety of everyone during a pandemic. What use is he in Annapolis? I think he should stop making inane comments and resign his position.
Frank Rammes
Westminster
Letter regarding Japan lacked context
In his letter to the editor published Aug. 5, David Braune didn’t provide any context for American actions 75 years ago, when Japan was bombed.
First of all, Americans knew from experience that the Japanese would fight to the death. They would be more likely commit suicide than surrender. Incredible damage was inflicted on the 5th Fleet by kamikaze pilots. It would be necessary to destroy the Japanese war industries as part of winning the war. Specialty steel and ball bearings were produced in Toyama, making it a military target. Many “civilians” were employed in the production of war materiel.
The author attempts to paint a picture that the U.S. alone was evil. He didn’t mention that Toyama is where POWs worked as forced labor, nor did he mention that the death rate of Japanese POWs was seven times that of German or Italian POWs (findings of the Tokyo Tribunal). I think the author, like all of us, should read and research all viewpoints of any event, whether it’s in the media or in history books.
Perhaps if people knew what actually happened in Japan during WWII, or that pushing for the U.S. change from a capitalist to socialist country would put us in the same category as China, Russia, and Cuba ... we would have a better sense of where we as a country have been and where we’re going.
Karen R. Miller
Westminster
Are you better off than you were?
Are you better off today than five years ago or do you like living chaos and a pandemic? And just look at what they are doing to the post office and its employees.
William Stevens
Keymar