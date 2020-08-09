Letters: Don’t vilify teachers, We love this country, too; Columnists just attack Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t vilify teachers
I’m sitting in my dining room feeling sad. I just read a letter in [Tuesday’s] Carroll County Times about teachers not wanting to go to work.
Ugh. I know we’ve all heard it before, so forgive this broken record, but teachers do want to go to work. Why do people think we’re teachers? I chose this job because I want to go to work and be with kids. I don’t want to sit at home and look at a computer screen and try to teach 14-year-olds how to project on stage via a two-dimensional screen. Are you kidding? I want to go into the building.
I would beg the letter writer, and everybody mad at teachers because kids are home again this fall, to step away from their cliff of shame and blame, and try to see a bigger picture. We are in the middle of a global pandemic. The camp in Georgia that took all sorts of preventive measures in June still has grownups and kids who got sick. I’m hoping and praying Carroll County’s numbers can diminish by mid-October so we can start a hybrid method by second quarter. Of course that is what we all want. We want our lives back.
All I can say, not to fight — because there’s way too much of that going around — or sound closeminded, is I don’t think the writer fully understands the innate difference between being a medical professional in a hospital vs. life in school. You just can’t compare the two experiences.
Imagine the playground. Or lunch. Or class changes. Imagine the kid who wakes up with a temperature and both mom and dad are mandated to go to work and so the kid takes a couple of Tylenol and goes to school. Imagine the chaos once word spreads that one, two, 17 kids and grownups are walking around now positive.
I desperately want to go back to work and my students and a thriving, stimulating, joy-filled life. But we are smarter to wait until [COVID-19] numbers go down.
Regardless of whether we disagree, please stop vilifying teachers. We are not your enemy. If I’ve learned anything these past four years, it’s that when arguments are about winners and losers, we’re left, all of us, in a room full of losers.
Roberta Gore
Westminster
We love this country, too
I am writing to congratulate Rick Blatchford on his omniscience. Based on his Tuesday column, he can see into the hearts and minds of groups of people with whom he has clearly never had a conversation.
First, he goes after the millennials, claiming they have never experienced the kind of pride in our country that he has. I am blessed to know many of this generation through my work, community service and within my own family. They are just like us. Some will vote for Trump, some for Biden, some not at all. They have been tempered by things other than WWII and Vietnam. But they have been tested in other ways, perhaps more harshly. As I watched the Dragon landing on Sunday, I was emailing my (millennial) niece and her husband. They watched with their baby girl; only one of the few times they have exposed her to TV.
After he is done attacking a generation, he goes after a wider swath of our population; the “leftists.” I am sure he would put me in that category. I prefer to consider myself a progressive, derived from the word progress. In my 65 years I have seen huge progress in technology, medicine, caring for Mother Earth and how we treat people who are different from us. We still have a way to go though.
For Blatchford, it is Lee Greenwood. For me it is Woody Guthrie and Sam Cooke. It does not mean I love my country any less.
Corynne B. Courpas
Westminster
Columnists just attack Trump
Almost every day, I can count on the Times printing at least one Opinion piece bashing Trump by the liberal-minded columnists. I often why they only focus on tearing down Trump? I wonder why they never promote the Democratic Party in their writings? Why don’t they provide insight as to why Joe Biden is a better solution? Why don’t they tout the benefits of voting Democrat? Could it be they know there are no advantages the Democrats bring to the table?
Before any voter jumps on the Biden bandwagon, they should ask themselves; why did it take so long for Obama to finally endorse Biden, until mid-March, only after it was clear Biden was the nominee? Why has Biden not had to answer any challenging questions by the media, for example, what he thinks about the rioting in cities like Portland? Why won’t he debate Trump? There are many concerns regarding Biden’s ties to China that should raise a red flag among voters, also.
I challenge your liberal opinion piece staff of Zirpoli, Kennedy, Edelman, Batavick and Minnich, in particular, to address these issues. My belief is they are unable to promote the benefits of the Democrat party or of voting for Biden. Each seems to only be obsessed with attacking Trump. My prediction is we will continue to get the same anti-Trump diatribes from these columnists, which only stirs up division and brings no positive results.
Jim Croft
Eldersburg