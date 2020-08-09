Letters: Don’t vilify teachers, We love this country, too; Columnists just attack Trump | READER COMMENTARY

First, he goes after the millennials, claiming they have never experienced the kind of pride in our country that he has. I am blessed to know many of this generation through my work, community service and within my own family. They are just like us. Some will vote for Trump, some for Biden, some not at all. They have been tempered by things other than WWII and Vietnam. But they have been tested in other ways, perhaps more harshly. As I watched the Dragon landing on Sunday, I was emailing my (millennial) niece and her husband. They watched with their baby girl; only one of the few times they have exposed her to TV.