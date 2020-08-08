Letters: With BLM, know what/who you are supporting; Column makes straw man argument | READER COMMENTARY

With BLM, know what/who you are supporting
This is in response to the recent Black Lives Matter columns that claim systemic racism and white privilege are responsible for the Black man’s circumstances. They believe failures are no longer individual, but systemic and all disparities result from social injustice, rather than human differences.
BLM is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, left-wing, Marxist-leaning organization that I believe has a deceitful, racist narrative and political goals. BLM was created by three woman. Alicia Garza, a civil rights activities on issues of racism, transgender and gender non-conforming people of color; Patrisse Cullors, an activist for prison abolition and the LGBTQ community who compared Trump to Hitler, saying he “is literally the epitome of evil, all the evils of this country;” an Opel Tomet, a Nigerian-American community organizer advocating for human rights.
BLM is sponsored financially by the leftist group Thousand Currents, whose board of directors includes a convicted terrorist, Susan Rosenberg, who was active in the May 19th Communist Organization, which the FBI stated “openly advocated the overthrow of the U.S. Government through violence.” Rosenberg was arrested in 1984 and sentenced to 58 years’ imprisonment. President Clinton commuted her sentence his final day in office.
BLM is looking for support and power for the Democratic party. The official BLM donation page goes straight to the website Act-Blue, which is tied to the Democratic party and allows radical progressive groups to receive money.
Did BLM help the retired Black police captain, David Dorn in St. Louis, Bernell Trammel (a black Trump supporter) in Milwaukee, a 1-year-old child in NYC, or the six children? No, these people were murdered, by the rioters, and/or just plain gun violence. No televised eulogies and funerals for them.
Lyndon Johnson commissioned liberal Patrick Moynihan to identify the cause of poverty and violence in the cities and his report concluded that part of the reason is the disintegrating families and moral structures. Of course liberal politicians/activists dismissed this as stereotyping and did nothing.
In this country we all have the same unalienable rights, but people are not inherently equal. As Charles Krauthammer said, “we have a Dtatue of Liberty not Equality”.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Column makes straw man argument
This is in response to Melvin Brennan’s Community Voices clumn about critical thinking. Brennan criticized opinion pieces written by, “laypersons and elected officials alike” as “missing” the critical thinking component. Along with his comments regarding Commissioner Bouchat’s COVID-19 column, he also criticized a Community Voices column by Nathan Mateer, who gave a firsthand account of politics in Carroll County Public Schools.
Brennan said that each, “fail dramatically to deliver solid points when we subject them to any serious examination” and “they reflect a failure not just of knowledge, but of knowing how to know … of critical thinking.” Brennan addressed two separate and distinct issues: COVID 19, which is highly controversial, and politics in classrooms, which is a blatant violation of CCPS Board policy.
Brennan equated Mateer’s personal experiences in CCPS with letters opining on COVID-19, which he claimed “lacked critical thinking.” Brennan defined critical thinking as, “Becoming aware that assumptions exist; making assumptions explicit; and assessing their accuracy.”
The column, “Time for school system to rid political bias against conservatives from its classroom,” did not involve assumptions at all. The writer, a recent high school graduate, identified multiple personal experiences of liberal politics by certain teachers he witnessed while attending classes. Brennan set up a straw man argument when he commented the article lacked critical thinking.
Mateer wrote about his personal experiences, not assumptions, where teachers violated CCPS board policy by engaging in political activities during working hours. Mateer cited several instances where liberal politics were being taught in the classrooms and quoted board policy language, which prohibits teachers from “engaging in politics during working hours.” Ironically, Mateer advocated in favor of critical thinking when he stated that students under certain teachers are “not being taught how to think but rather what to think.”
Mateer asked CCPS to enforce existing regulations. Mateer did not opine about politics in the classroom or make assumptions about politics; he wrote about what he witnessed. In my opinion, Brennan’s criticism of Mateer’s column is a straw man argument and is without merit.
Bruce Holstein
Taylorsville