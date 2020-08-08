Letters: With BLM, know what/who you are supporting; Column makes straw man argument | READER COMMENTARY

Mateer wrote about his personal experiences, not assumptions, where teachers violated CCPS board policy by engaging in political activities during working hours. Mateer cited several instances where liberal politics were being taught in the classrooms and quoted board policy language, which prohibits teachers from “engaging in politics during working hours.” Ironically, Mateer advocated in favor of critical thinking when he stated that students under certain teachers are “not being taught how to think but rather what to think.”