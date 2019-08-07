Letters: Democrats divide and smear; Trump’s talk is divisive, uninspiring

The corruption and incompetence of the Dems would be easier to expose if not for the racism smear weapon. Examples are the corrupt and failing Democrat run cities, Smollett and Omar. Using the Democrats’ own standards, at least half of the Democrat candidates for president should be women and five of them should be black. Instead, they are selecting the candidate by money raised and polling. It is another instance of “do as I say, not as I do” Democrat hypocrisy. Brace yourself for the torrent of smears and bribes coming in 2020 as the last gasp efforts of a Democrat party that can only espouse smears, empty promises and un-American policies.