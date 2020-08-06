Letters: Biden’s gaffes, Dems’ irresponsibility, Pelosi’s plan; Republicans should address virus, racism | READER COMMENTARY

Biden’s gaffes, Dems’ irresponsibility, Pelosi’s plan
Joe Biden steps up to the microphone and welcomes everyone to a building that he is familiar with in Wilmington, Delaware. However, the building he mentions is not the building they are all sitting in. Watch the expression on his face as he sees the reaction of the attendees. Joe realizes that his mind has let him down at that moment. Do a search of Biden’s gaffes and decide for yourself if he is competent to be president. Particularly with the increased threat of the Communist Chinese striving to dominate America.
Democrats must keep Americans afraid of the China virus and prolong the lockdowns to justify Biden’s inability to campaign. Once Election Day comes the Democrats will cry voter suppression even as they mail in millions of ballets. “Every vote should count” they will demand even though only legal votes should count. Trying to set up the structure necessary for universal mail-in voting in all states in a matter of months is irresponsible at best. This proposal along with the flawed voter rolls in many districts is clearly a problem especially in Democrat-run areas. Look for a Stacy Abrams type denial of the results no matter what on November 3rd. Despite a big increase in turn out for the Georgia governors’ race, Abrams said there was voter suppression and refused to accept defeat.
Nancy Pelosi has stated that the presidency is not a place and she is second in line for the presidency. [My belief is] Pelosi made this deceptive statement because the Democrats plan to contest the election results indefinitely, during which time Pelosi will declare herself as “acting” president since she is speaker of the House. It’s sounds crazy but it’s possible.
If you want to know who is in charge, think about who you are not allowed to criticize. Consider the NBA letting their privileged, millionaire players wear slogans on their jerseys ... unless the slogan is about Hong Kong or the imprisoned and enslaved Chinese Uighurs. Consider this truism when thinking about what you see and hear about politics today. It’s easier to fool a person than it is to convince them they are being fooled. The Swamp believes they will get Biden elected despite his problems because they have been able to deceive Americans so often for so many years in so many ways that they are going all in on the Biden president hoax.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Republicans should address virus, racism
While Trump obsesses over confederate statues and flags, promotes Goya products at the White House, pardons his friends, and wishes a sex trafficker well, there are over 4.5 million infected and over 155,000 Americans dead and rapidly climbing from the coronavirus because of his gross incompetence and mismanagement. Tens of thousands of Americans continue to die from the coronavirus. Millions more are unemployed and trying to make ends meet. Over 22 million Americans could be evicted within the next two months as housing moratoriums expire. Millions of Americans have lost their $600 extended unemployment benefits All Republicans seem to care about are getting reelected and promoting the sanctity of money over life itself.
The top priority should be getting the coronavirus under control. If not, the economy will continue to suffer along with millions of Americans. Trump doesn’t care about the pain and suffering of millions of Americans. He wants to recklessly reopen schools in the Fall putting teachers, children and school personnel at risk. To protect his own power, he wants to delay the election which violates the Constitution. When the virus is under control, the economy can get back to a reasonable normal and schools can safely reopen. That requires a national plan that we don’t have under Trump. The approach by European and Asian nations and the state of New York serves as a model for the rest of the country.
We must also address the virus of racism, inequality and social injustice. Trump's goon squads gassing and beating moms, peaceful protesters and veterans, is not American. Trump should spend his time confronting Russia, who pays bounties to kill American soldiers and attack our elections. The American people are not the enemy, the Russians are. Given how often Trump panders to Vladimir Putin, you have to ask yourself whose interests Trump represents, the United States or Russia.
Trump and the Republican party have no agenda for the American people other than lining the pockets of big corporations and wealthy donors with our tax dollars. Trump is the Caligula of our time. We must eradicate the virus of division, fear, hate and Trump's authoritarianism, incompetence, ignorance and serial lies if we are to effectively deal with corona virus, restore the economy, and address racism and social injustice. Voting is the cure.
David J Iacono
Westminster
Fake news nothing new
Included in a book written by S.E Coleman, “Voices of Wounded Knee,” we read the following about the Indian Massacre in South Dakota.
As the Ghost Dancing spread the eastern press dispatched reporters to the Dakotas, describing the Ghost Dance as a war dance made good copy. Some of the dispatchers were inaccurate due to the ignorance and ineptitude of the correspondents, but a few were intentionally exaggerated if not blatantly untrue.
As late as December 6th, 1890 the Indian scare continued unabated, having been intensified rather than diminished by the startling and in many instances Highly exaggerated reports emanating from newspaper correspondents at the front who seemed inclined to report the situation in its most alarming possible phase.
We talk a lot about “fake news,” in today’s world. It seems “fake news” has been around for a long time.
Marvin Flickinger
Taneytown