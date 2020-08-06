Letters: Biden’s gaffes, Dems’ irresponsibility, Pelosi’s plan; Republicans should address virus, racism | READER COMMENTARY

If you want to know who is in charge, think about who you are not allowed to criticize. Consider the NBA letting their privileged, millionaire players wear slogans on their jerseys ... unless the slogan is about Hong Kong or the imprisoned and enslaved Chinese Uighurs. Consider this truism when thinking about what you see and hear about politics today. It’s easier to fool a person than it is to convince them they are being fooled. The Swamp believes they will get Biden elected despite his problems because they have been able to deceive Americans so often for so many years in so many ways that they are going all in on the Biden president hoax.