Letters: Enough ‘thoughts and prayers,’ not just a mental health issue, nothing free is good, goodbye Bouchat and charter

We saw New Zealand immediately pass legislation that would ban weapons that are designed to be used in military combat. So why isn’t the American Congress able to do the same? If it is because their reelection is contingent on the support of the NRA then shame on them. Their “thoughts and prayers” are hollow words while they line their pocketbooks with money from the NRA. American voters need to vote them out at the ballot box because every citizen in this nation wonders when they will be the next target while grocery shopping, attending school, watching a movie, or attending a garlic festival.