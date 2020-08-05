Letters: Commissioner proposed split-day option for schools; Remember 75th anniversary of bombs dropping; Don’t take for granted bus driver’s accomplishment | READER COMMENTARY

Commissioner proposed split-day option for schools
I applauded the Board of Education for making the decision to start schools online. It was, I am sure, a very tough decision to make.
Having said that, what are the next steps? While the state is in phase two of the recovery, when it is safe to do so, schools can move to some in-school learning. The hybrid systems currently being looked at are good but, I don’t believe are the best system. The hybrid systems have students in school two days a week. We can do better.
If the schools go to a split-day model every student can be in school five days a week. A split day would have half of the students in school in the morning and half in the afternoon. This model would have the same number of students in the buildings at a time as the hybrid models but, students could be in school every day.
No matter how improved the virtual learning is it can never be as beneficial for students as being in class every day. The problems of students not having a device or internet access are eliminated as well. The number of hours for each shift would, of course, be up to the BOE. If, however we had 4-hour shifts and the school day started at 7 a.m. the first shift would last until 11, the second shift could start at 12 and end at 4.
Does this present some problems? Sure, transportation being just one of them. But nothing, I am sure, that cannot be worked out. There is funding available from both the state and federal government to help overcome potential problems If the schools wanted to have sports, clubs or other after-school activities, all students wanting to participate in them could all be scheduled in the afternoon shift. Keeping neighborhoods together should be another way to decide which students are on which shift.
Because no one knows how long it will be before schools can fully open, I believe the split-day option is the best way to bridge learning until that happens.
Dennis Frazier
The writer is a member of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners representing District 3.
Remember 75th anniversary of bombs dropping
I write this on Aug. 1 as I remember that this week will be the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the atom bombs that obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On Aug. 1, the Japanese city of Toyamo was incinerated by a sea of fire. The city was 95% burned to the ground with 2,600 human beings being cremated in the flames. This was the culmination of an effort to destroy Japaneses cities — 8,000 sorties and 54,000 tons of incendiary bombs were dropped on 66 Japanese cities before Aug. 6.
A conservative estimate is that 180,000 Japanese civilians were burned to death in those fire bombing raids that burned 76 square miles of Japanese cities to the ground. Of course, the American public was being told that these were all military targets. Imagine the horror of those men, women, and children as they perished under American air raids. May the world find ways to live in peace as we remember the horrors of those cruel August days.
David Braune
Westminster
Don’t take for granted bus driver’s accomplishment
The recent front page Carroll County Times story about 71-year old local Carroll County Public Schools beloved school bus driver Jim Rill being presented with The Top Gun award for 53 years of accident-free driving brought to my mind just how easy it is for my thoughts while driving here and there can take me to a place where I take for granted just how important one human being’s simple mission to transport our children and grandchildren safely and happily to school and back home is to my own simple personal daily happiness.
I did not know Jim Rill, who died from cancer on July 16th, 6 days after he received the award, but when once again school buses start rolling through my neighborhood and out on the highway, I will remember him and celebrate the important work that he did and his wife Linda and all school bus drivers will do once again each school day, rain or shine.
John D. Witiak
