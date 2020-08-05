Letters: Commissioner proposed split-day option for schools; Remember 75th anniversary of bombs dropping; Don’t take for granted bus driver’s accomplishment | READER COMMENTARY

No matter how improved the virtual learning is it can never be as beneficial for students as being in class every day. The problems of students not having a device or internet access are eliminated as well. The number of hours for each shift would, of course, be up to the BOE. If, however we had 4-hour shifts and the school day started at 7 a.m. the first shift would last until 11, the second shift could start at 12 and end at 4.