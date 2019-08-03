Letters: Trump should change his lapel pin; NARFE info; no need for charter government

Trump should change his lapel pin
I always wonder why Donald Trump wears only an American flag lapel pin. He should have a plethora of foreign flag lapel pins to show us who he really works for. According to the Mueller report and Mueller’s recent Congressional testimony, Russia offered assistance to Trump in the 2016 election and Trump and his lackeys gladly accepted that assistance to steal the 2016 election. As a matter of fact, Trump recently said he would accept such assistance again in the upcoming 2020 election. He shouldn’t have any problem getting Russia’s cooperation with the support of Attorney General William Barr and Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, covering for him. As a thank you to Russia and his communist buddy, Vladimir Putin, shouldn’t Trump occasionally wear a Russian Federation flag lapel pin? Maybe he can share the Russian lapel pin with Moscow Mitch and William Barr.
Trump is great friends with the murderous communist dictator, Kim Jung-Un. According to Trump, they exchange ["beautiful"] letters. While Kim proceeds full speed with his nuclear program, Trump and his incompetent administration do nothing to address this growing threat to our national security. Shouldn’t Trump wear a North Korean flag lapel pin periodically to honor his love interest in the North Korean lunatic?
How about Trump’s close ties with the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, who reportedly ordered the brutal murder of a Washington Post journalist. How does Trump reward MBS for his criminal behavior? He sells him $8 billion in U.S. weapons against the bipartisan majority vote in Congress. He also allows his corporate buddies to sell nuclear technology to this madman. Good business for Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
The next 9/11 attack will likely not come from hijacked airliners by Saudi citizens but from a nuclear device sent to us compliments of Saudi Arabia and MBS.
David J. Iacono
Westminster
Resource for current, former federal employees
If you are a current or retired federal employee, do you agree with the discussion on postal reform? Are you aware of the threats to your earned pay and benefits? Do you like what you hear about what could happen to the Office of Personnel Management? Are you aware that there is an organization that represents the interest of 5 million past, current and future federal and postal annuitants, spouses and survivors?
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) was founded in 1921 with the mission of protecting the earned rights and benefits of America’s active and retired federal workers. One of the largest federal employee/retiree organizations, NARFE represents all federal workers and retirees. Of particular interest is NARFE’s Federal Benefits Institute and its Specialists whose expertise helps members take charge of their federal benefits (pre- and post-retirement). The organization consists of scientists, engineers, diplomats, special agents, and many more, who you can read about in our website’s Flipbook, “Profiles in Civil Service.” Please join us for our Training Day on Thursday, October 31. NARFE has numerous chapters throughout Maryland. To assist you with your search or questions, please contact NARFE Maryland’s public relations section at hollandnmd@aol.com or 301-848-3476. To learn more about NARFE Maryland, visit http://mdnarfe.org.
Edward Holland
Public Relations Officer, NARFE Maryland
Disagrees with charter editorial
I would like to understand the “Our View” column of Sunday July 28. How did the statement from Mr. Holstein take away, and subvert voters out of the charter process? As I understand the process, a charter writing committee would be formed by citizens appointed by the people who want charter government. That seems to subvert and keep the voters out of the process! The method afforded Mr. Holstein, to challenge the appointments, is permitted by law. This would allow for a group of citizens to exercise their rights to have a voice and vote. Isn’t this the way government should work?
Is this any more disturbing than a commissioner ringing his bell, over and over, to get charter started, without an overwhelming call for it from the citizens who have voted it down repeatedly? His idea is a solution in search of a problem.
If newspaper editors and reporters and the politicians want charter, we as citizens should be very wary and thank a citizen like Mr. Holstein for keeping us informed that we don’t have to accept government that we don’t want.
M.J. Blair
Eldersburg