Letters: Trump should change his lapel pin; NARFE info; no need for charter government

I always wonder why Donald Trump wears only an American flag lapel pin. He should have a plethora of foreign flag lapel pins to show us who he really works for. According to the Mueller report and Mueller’s recent Congressional testimony, Russia offered assistance to Trump in the 2016 election and Trump and his lackeys gladly accepted that assistance to steal the 2016 election. As a matter of fact, Trump recently said he would accept such assistance again in the upcoming 2020 election. He shouldn’t have any problem getting Russia’s cooperation with the support of Attorney General William Barr and Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, covering for him. As a thank you to Russia and his communist buddy, Vladimir Putin, shouldn’t Trump occasionally wear a Russian Federation flag lapel pin? Maybe he can share the Russian lapel pin with Moscow Mitch and William Barr.