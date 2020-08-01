Letters: Columnist, liberals on wrong side of history; Take opportunity to gain racial insight; A choice between freedom and totalitarianism | READER COMMENTARY

Columnist, liberals on wrong side of history
In his July 23 Opinion column, Dean Minnich castigates President Donald Trump, and all of his “absolutist” followers. (I guess I fall in that category). He states that the law enforcement troops that are being sent to quell the riots by the anarchists in several of our Democratic, liberally governed cities are “gestapo,” sent there to harm the “protesters.” I don’t know what television you’re are watching, Mr. Minnich, but I’m sure it isn’t Fox News, where the true actions of the anarchists are seen for what they are!
I’m sure our local Westminster police, Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are very pleased to read Minnich’s depiction of their responsibilities, if we were to ever experience such violence locally. Is it only because he is a Trump-hater that he disagrees with the actions taken in Chicago and Albuquerque? Does he agree with the Mayors of Seattle, New York and Portland, who are allowing these socialistic anarchists to ruin their cities? Would Minnich have the same attitude if there were rioters threatening his own family and home? I think not.
Minnich has gone overboard and is finally showing his true leanings in espousing his venom and hate for Donald Trump and any success that our president has accomplished for our country. I can remember when Minnich was elected as a Republican to a county commissioner’s job. Now, apparently, he has decided to side with the left-leaning liberals. Just who is the real Dean Minnich?
But I’ve got news for MInnich and his tribe. They are on the wrong side of history and our fundamental democratic beliefs. He will be admonished, along with many of his comrades in the November election! When Donald Trump wins a second term, Minnich and all of those of his ilk can stand in line for a visa to Canada or any place they can find people of their own socialistic, left-wing views. Hasta La Vista!
In the meantime, I hope our conservative opinion writers to the Carroll County Times will not be hoodwinked by these liberal writers and voice their own opinions.
Russ Weber
Hanover, Pennsylvania
Take opportunity to gain racial insight
The public opinion presented in the media often presents a dichotomy between the Black Lives Matter movement, racial justice, and support for law enforcement (either Pro BLM or Pro Police). I would like to suggest there is a collaboration between professional policing, reform and addressing individual and institutional racism. As an example go to www.carrollcitizensforracialequalty.org — “A Conversation Between a Police Officer and a Social Worker.”
Throughout the country, racial justice initiatives have been based on documented history, personal accounts and research data illustrating the economic disparity between whites and African American and Latino populations. This trend is particularly pronounced in our large urban areas that have scarce employment opportunities, poorly funded educational systems, and lack of access to mental health and substance abuse treatment services. This also has created the tragedy of Black youth violence and incarceration that traumatizes many families and communities.
Our police in large cities would have more clarity in their role and purpose if they were not also called on to be untrained paramedics, social workers, relationship mediators, substance abuse counselors and a host of roles that are needed to address the systemic result of institutional racism. Police can be part of “restorative justice” if we appropriately support them and the communities they serve. Let’s remember that minorities represent an increasing composition of major metropolitan police forces. If we are to truly get serious about addressing racial inequities and police reform, we will adequately fund the basis of poverty with established, evidence-based programs — not just throwing money at a problem. At the same time, we need to acknowledge that white people are the fundamental facilitators of change and power in our governmental and economic systems that determine the future direction of equality in our country.
The Black Lives Matter movement website suggests “that we all need to recommit to healing ourselves and each other, and to co-create alongside each other as a culture where each person feels seen, heard, and supported. And that we acknowledge, respect and celebrate differences and commonalities. We make our communities family friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children.”
Let’s pay attention to our history and be active learners and listeners with all the current opportunities for racial insight and understanding, and not look exclusively to people of color to bear the burden of educating white people in that effort.
Gary Honeman
Westminster
A choice between freedom and totalitarianism
Black shirts have been resurrected — storm troopers in Portland. We like to believe it won’t happen here. Portland also thought they were safe. Just remember. Trump has already designated other target cities that “need” his help — Seattle, Chicago, New York and Baltimore.
We have one last chance to change things. One last chance to end the worst presidency in our country’s history. In November we can vote for a free, powerful, respected nation that our founders envisioned, Or, we can vote for a fascist, dictatorship under Trump.
Which would you prefer to live in? Which world do you want your children to live in. freedom or totalitarianism?
Eileen M. Kowalski
