Letters: Columnist, liberals on wrong side of history; Take opportunity to gain racial insight; A choice between freedom and totalitarianism | READER COMMENTARY

Our police in large cities would have more clarity in their role and purpose if they were not also called on to be untrained paramedics, social workers, relationship mediators, substance abuse counselors and a host of roles that are needed to address the systemic result of institutional racism. Police can be part of “restorative justice” if we appropriately support them and the communities they serve. Let’s remember that minorities represent an increasing composition of major metropolitan police forces. If we are to truly get serious about addressing racial inequities and police reform, we will adequately fund the basis of poverty with established, evidence-based programs — not just throwing money at a problem. At the same time, we need to acknowledge that white people are the fundamental facilitators of change and power in our governmental and economic systems that determine the future direction of equality in our country.