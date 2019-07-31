Letters: Standing with Baltimore; another liberal on the list; thanks from MVFC

Poor People’s Campaign stands with Baltimore
The Maryland Poor People’s Campaign stands united with the citizens of Baltimore in absolute condemnation of the racist and derogatory tweets made by the President of the United States. As a non-partisan, fusion movement of organizations and people committed to fighting against the injustices of systemic racism and poverty, we recognize the rhetoric and coded-language contained in the President’s statements.
In the President’s recent vituperative attack on Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, Donald Trump tweeted that “...his Baltimore district is far worse and more dangerous. [Baltimore] is the WORST in the USA. ... very dangerous and filthy place ... worst run in the United States ... No human being would want to live there.” This demeaning rhetoric implies that the inhabitants who live in this “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess” are less than human.
The fact of the matter is that, the citizens of Baltimore, are human beings and deserve a president who respects their rights to live just as much as any other American city. They deserve a president who looks at the challenges faced by Baltimore and seeks to improve them. Instead, we have a president who consistently seeks ways to stoke racist fears and promote tropes and stereotypes regarding the poor.
Three weeks ago, the president decided to hold an impromptu parade in celebration of the independence of our country. He diverted budgeted taxpayer dollars from the military and other federal agencies to pay for this unnecessary charade. To date, the American people have been given no clear number of how much was spent, and this administration is fearful of Congressman Cummings’ Oversight Committee bringing that information to light. “PBS NewsHour” on July 11 estimated that the tab is at least $5.4 million dollars.
That figure does not take into account the $102 million that the American taxpayer has paid for the president to have his frequent golf weekends, according to a May 22 Newsweek article, and take his family on lavish trips.
Instead of criticizing Rep. Cummings and disparaging the great city of Baltimore, the Maryland Poor People’s Campaign invites the President to replace his mouth with his money and join the effort as we work to make our nation great for ALL her people.
Shirley Eatmon
Finksburg
The author is the chair of the Carroll County Poor People’s Campaign.
Another addition to the liberal list
You now can add Bob Blubaugh to the list. John Culleton; Frank Batavick; Bill Kennedy; Dean Minnich; Wayne Carter; and of course, my favorite, Tom Zirpoli! I know I left a few others out, but these all were at the top of my list.
The paper spews bias. Those of you that are not familiar with being bias, here is a definition: “slant; one-sided inclination; leaning; bent; swaying impulse; and of course prejudiced.” All perfectly describe, over the years, these so called ‘opinion writers.’ “They start to think that their opinions and their interests are not only the norm, but the truth.”
I have been reading the opinion section far too long in the Carroll County Times. Today its like picking up the Baltimore Sun; a left and liberal, and now, socialist newspaper. Folks who don’t have access to alternate news read these opinion pages as “gospel.”
“The man who reads nothing at all is better than the man or woman who reads nothing but newspapers.”
Frank Bubczyk
Manchester
Thanks for support of Mount Airy fire company carnival
The Auxiliary to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company would like to thank everyone who assisted in any way with the Auxiliary Food Stand, including those who came in the morning to prepare the food, and those that came in the evening to help serve!
Monday started with a tornado warning and severe storms. The carnival did open, but the crowd was sparse. It was perfect carnival weather for the remainder of the week, and the community came out in full support. We appreciate all of those that purchased our platters and other menu items!
The profits will be used to continue our support of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company which is our primary purpose. We hope to see you next year!
Peggy Fleming
Carnival Chairman, Food Concession, Auxiliary to the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Co.