Letters: Standing with Baltimore; another liberal on the list; thanks from MVFC

Three weeks ago, the president decided to hold an impromptu parade in celebration of the independence of our country. He diverted budgeted taxpayer dollars from the military and other federal agencies to pay for this unnecessary charade. To date, the American people have been given no clear number of how much was spent, and this administration is fearful of Congressman Cummings’ Oversight Committee bringing that information to light. “PBS NewsHour” on July 11 estimated that the tab is at least $5.4 million dollars.