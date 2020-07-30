Letters: Church leaders vow to fight racism, support Black lives; Federal troops in our cities a wake-up call; President must vow to accept election result | READER COMMENTARY

In Carroll County, we live in a culture where white lives are normalized in ways that separate us from our Black brothers and sisters. We confess we have not made Black lives a priority in our white culture. We have ignored our interdependence with one another and we have been too slow to listen and take action. Because we hear the cries of Black lives and seek to uphold the sacred dignity and value of Black bodies; together, we covenant to purposefully respond to the unjust treatment of our Black neighbors.