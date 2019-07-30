Letters: On divisive Democrats; political parties as cults; money Hogan should release

Favoring a certain demographic for political gain is the most important part of the Democrat party platform. Dividing people into groups and smearing opponents is about all they have left now along with bribes for certain groups. Why are the Dems in Congress becoming increasingly tolerant of anti-Semitic rhetoric and supportive of boycotting Israel? Because Muslims outnumber the Jews by over 2 billion people. It’s about 14 million Jews vs. over 2 billion Muslims, and it’s 56 countries against one. For this reason and other malicious purposes, the Democrats are campaigning against the world’s only Jewish state. If the world were to vote (democracy) the Jews would likely be eliminated. Thank God America is a Republic and governed by the rule of law (the Constitution) and not the mob.