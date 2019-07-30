Letters: On divisive Democrats; political parties as cults; money Hogan should release

Democrats’ platform includes dividing, smearing
Favoring a certain demographic for political gain is the most important part of the Democrat party platform. Dividing people into groups and smearing opponents is about all they have left now along with bribes for certain groups. Why are the Dems in Congress becoming increasingly tolerant of anti-Semitic rhetoric and supportive of boycotting Israel? Because Muslims outnumber the Jews by over 2 billion people. It’s about 14 million Jews vs. over 2 billion Muslims, and it’s 56 countries against one. For this reason and other malicious purposes, the Democrats are campaigning against the world’s only Jewish state. If the world were to vote (democracy) the Jews would likely be eliminated. Thank God America is a Republic and governed by the rule of law (the Constitution) and not the mob.
If Democrats are making accusations, chances are they’re doing whatever it is only worse. One example, the Russia hoax and FBI/intelligence agencies corruption under Obama. Another example is the racism smear which has been used effectively as a weapon to silence opponents for decades by Dems and a complicit media. Trump’s policies are delivering results and helping Americans of all types. Trump attacks all types and isn’t playing politician like the phonies we have had for decades. He is fighting for our 1st Amendment rights which the left has been assaulting.
Naturally the “racism” smear is losing its effectiveness from exploitation. The frequent fake racism charges and media manipulation of information is an abuse of an extremely damning charge. Columnists and others that smear Trump have been wrong about nearly everything they have said about Trump. But since they have no shame and parrot the Democrat talking points like brainless zombies, they get a big platform from the establishment. The corruption and incompetence of the Dems would be easier to expose if not for the racism smear weapon. Examples are the corrupt and failing Democrat-run cities, Smollett and Omar.
Using the Democrats’ own standards, at least half of the Democrat candidates for president should be women and five of them should be black. Instead, they are selecting the candidate by money raised and polling. It is another instance of “do as I say, not as I do” Democrat hypocrisy. Brace yourself for the torrent of smears and bribes coming in 2020 as the last-gasp efforts of a Democrat party that can only espouse smears, empty promises and anti-American policies.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
U.S. politics a religious war between cults
Too often, I fear, U.S. politics at the highest level have become more a religious war between competing cults than a political discussion.
On the one hand, as I see it, is the cult of the Leader, supported by loyal devotees for whom the Leader can do no wrong and must be always approved and supported. When he does go astray, well, according to this belief, that's merely a glitch, or the leader has a human side.
On the other side is the cult of the Group. There is a set of beliefs that the Group affirms, and any deviation from those norms leads to exclusion from the Group or shunning. If a member of the Group differs on issues such as abortion, appropriate activity to protect the border, or support of the military, for example, then it's time that this person should not represent the Group or be treated as a leader.
The walls are up; those walls go thickest and highest when they are built of beliefs treated as religious dogma. Or so it seems to me.
Gordon E. Truitt
Sykesville
Release the money, Gov. Hogan
Gov. Hogan has refused to release millions of dollars of badly needed school construction money because of a “structural deficit.” Of course, he caused this deficit by his crowd-pleasing reducing of tolls and fees as soon as he took office. Now, the (hopefully) next Democratic governor will have to raise taxes, etc., to pay for the los and the Republicans will gleefully scream, “Tax and spend!”
Come on, governor, release the money.
James G. Hirtle
Westminster