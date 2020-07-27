Letters: Remembering C. T. Vivian and John Lewis; No stormtroopers in Portland; Agrees with sheriff’s words at rally

John Lewis, 80, was another of the sit-in students in Nashville, who then became a leader of the Freedom Rides. He and our colleague Bernard LaFayette were roommates at American Baptist College and worked together on many nonviolent campaigns and projects. John was the first chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963 where Dr. King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. He faced down the state police and their vigilantes at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, suffering a fractured skull in his fight for voting rights. John became a congressman from Georgia, serving 17 two-year terms. We met him at public events such as anniversary celebrations of events in the movement, and at his book signings. He was a patient, gentle man, and a true role model showing how to combine nonviolence with great strength and conviction. He always asked that people seeking change “make good trouble, necessary trouble … that they stand up and get in the way.”