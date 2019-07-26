Letters: Our civil liberties are under attack; long-term humanitarian answer needed; Congress’ summer compromise, global warming in ’26?

Civil liberties under attack from Democrats, media
This is in response to the recent page 2 [article] “Stephen Miller defends attack tweets by Trump.” Elijah Cummings said “no doubt Trump is a racist and his constituents are scared of their president.” Cummings represents Baltimore City, which had nine shootings and two homicides this weekend and over 150 homicides this year. Maybe Cummings should actually do something to help his constituents, rather than harassing Trump for 10-year-old tax returns, calling Trump a racist and complaining about the treatment of illegals at the boarder, when NBC local news just reported half the city youths are exposed to trauma/violence. People in the city are scared of being shot, not Trump.
Nothing Trump said is racist, but look at what these so-called “woman of color” said. IIhan Omar said some people did something on 9/11, Israel is evil, Trump’s immigration policies are racist etc. Rashida Tiaib said: she wants to impeach [Trump] on her first day in office, she is Trump’s worst nightmare, makes anti-Semitic slurs, wants to boycott (BDS) Israel etc. AOC said Trump has concentration camps at the border, his policies are garbage, etc. Of course, these are not considered attacks by the morally superior Left.
The fake-news media no longer pursues truth and facts while being independent from those they cover. Instead they have become ideological activists for the self-righteous Democratic Party and their so-called journalists are afraid to ask objective questions: reference below. Anyone against Trump is presented as a news maker, elevated to stardom and provided a media platform to air their fiction. A perfect example is the almost three-year media blitz of Russia Collusion, even though there was no collusion and no evidence of collusion. So, now Trump’s a racist, because that’s the next best/worst thing to treason.
This is the Left’s modus operandi. Whether you are the president, or a local/national journalist who dares question a liberal “person-of-color” you are intimidated, labeled a racist, accused of attacking them and must be destroyed. Case-in-point: WJZ’s Mary Bubala questioned the effectiveness of three Baltimore “women-of-color” mayors and [she was] fired. Just like NBC fired Megyn Kelly. But the Left can’t fire Trump and it’s driving them insane. Passing propaganda off as real news, while trying to destroy anyone who questions it, endangers our civil liberties and our democracy.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Time for ‘haves’ to provide long-term answer
Few would question the premise that the thriving countries of present-day Western Europe (and the United States and Canada) point to the Marshall Plan as providing a foundation that took post WWII war-ravaged countries into an era of peace and prosperity.
In my view, a long-term humanitarian answer (which is the only answer to immigration worldwide) is needed now.
Amid rising expectations in a quickly shrinking world that is composed of nations of the haves and the have-nots, the haves have no humanitarian choice except to establish a post-World War II-style Marshall Plan run by the United Nations and supported by its member nations in conjunction with private enterprise, human rights and constitutional safeguards that preserve the right of every person to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
I'd say we haves all better get on it!
John D. Witiak
Union Bridge
A Congress compromise in time for summer break
Well, I read today that Congress has compromised on a budget plan that would increase military spending (already out of control), increase spending for other unnamed programs, and increase the national debt ceiling. (Sorry, grandchildren.) This will ensure budget funding into 2021, putting off any budget debate and/or crisis until after the 2020 elections. How about that!
Further, political division gave way to compromise in advance of Congress’ summer break. How about that!
David A. Highfield
Westminster
Was it also global warming in 1926?
I heard on the news that this heat wave we’re having now [last weekend] is the hottest it’s been since 1926. So I’m wondering what the global warming people were saying of why we didn’t have global warming in 1926?
Herb Pletcher
Harney