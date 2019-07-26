Letters: Our civil liberties are under attack; long-term humanitarian answer needed; Congress’ summer compromise, global warming in ’26?

This is in response to the recent page 2 [article] “Stephen Miller defends attack tweets by Trump.” Elijah Cummings said “no doubt Trump is a racist and his constituents are scared of their president.” Cummings represents Baltimore City, which had nine shootings and two homicides this weekend and over 150 homicides this year. Maybe Cummings should actually do something to help his constituents, rather than harassing Trump for 10-year-old tax returns, calling Trump a racist and complaining about the treatment of illegals at the boarder, when NBC local news just reported half the city youths are exposed to trauma/violence. People in the city are scared of being shot, not Trump.