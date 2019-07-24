Letters: Congress must end surprise medical billing; Rep. Harris defends his vote

Ending surprise billing while protecting vulnerable patients
Congress is working to protect patients in Maryland and nationwide from surprise medical billing, a problem that has impacted the lives of 57 percent of Americans according to a University of Chicago study. Surprise billing happens when patients, weeks after receiving out-of-network care for whatever reason, end up getting pummeled by high medical bills for services they thought would be covered by their insurance plan.
While it is definitely good news that Congress is taking action on this issue, there is a chance the solution Congress passes could end up creating more problems than it solves. More specifically, it could end up jeopardizing access to care for some of the most needy patients in our state, including those on Medicaid and Medicare, young children on CHIP, and uninsured patients. This should not be an either/or — Congress can solve for surprise medical billing and protect care for these patients. They just have to take the right approach.
Some legislation currently in both chambers of Congress take the exact wrong one — a potentially devastating approach known as benchmarking, which would lead to government rate-setting. What that means is, in order to settle payment disputes between providers and insurers, the government would just determine one flat rate to be paid to physicians for out-of-network care.
In doing so, many doctors would be underpaid for their services as benchmarking does not account for the differences in the degree of difficulty and cost of providing care across different regions and among different types of health care settings. This would end up hurting the emergency rooms that serve a disproportionate number of seniors on Medicare, disabled individuals on Medicaid, children on CHIP, as well as uninsured patients, the homeless, and even our veterans.
Any solution that threatens health care for these at-risk patients is no real solution at all. Fortunately, other bills in Congress would utilize the Independent Dispute Resolution, or IDR, rather than this misguided benchmarking approach. IDR would not only protect patients from surprise medical billing, but would maintain the same level and access of care for all Maryland patients.
Representative Steny Hoyer and the rest of the congressional delegation from Maryland should champion the IDR and ensure it is a part of any bill Congress ultimately passes to fix surprise medical billing.
Dr. Sushma Sidh
Westminster
Here’s why Harris voted against 9/11 funding
Since Rep. Andy Harris was slammed on the editorial page [Letters to the Editor, July 17, “What 9/11 compensation vote says about Harris”], how about posting Andy’s reason for voting no?
In a press release on July 15, Harris (MD-01) made the following statement on H.R. 1327: “Of course, taking care of 9/11 first responders is important and a priority. The Zadroga Act, passed four years ago, already takes care of their health needs until 2090. H.R. 1327 goes far beyond taking care of the health needs of the 9/11 first responders, providing a compensation fund for the next 70 years for potentially 600,000 victims of 9/11. Because this could cost tens of billions of dollars, Congress should find another place in our budget that is a lower priority to pay for it. But Congress is lazy. The Democrat House majority instead chose to be fiscally irresponsible and, on a party-line vote, suspended their own rule requiring Congress to find a source of funding whenever new spending is approved that would otherwise increase our federal debt and deficit. A group of fiscally responsible members of the House, as well as the Senate, are now working on a plan that would be able to fund this important idea while finding a way to pay for it so that it doesn’t increase our debt and deficit by tens of billions of dollars for future generations.”
Richard Erb
Sykesville