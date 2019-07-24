Letters: Congress must end surprise medical billing; Rep. Harris defends his vote

In a press release on July 15, Harris (MD-01) made the following statement on H.R. 1327: “Of course, taking care of 9/11 first responders is important and a priority. The Zadroga Act, passed four years ago, already takes care of their health needs until 2090. H.R. 1327 goes far beyond taking care of the health needs of the 9/11 first responders, providing a compensation fund for the next 70 years for potentially 600,000 victims of 9/11. Because this could cost tens of billions of dollars, Congress should find another place in our budget that is a lower priority to pay for it. But Congress is lazy. The Democrat House majority instead chose to be fiscally irresponsible and, on a party-line vote, suspended their own rule requiring Congress to find a source of funding whenever new spending is approved that would otherwise increase our federal debt and deficit. A group of fiscally responsible members of the House, as well as the Senate, are now working on a plan that would be able to fund this important idea while finding a way to pay for it so that it doesn’t increase our debt and deficit by tens of billions of dollars for future generations.”