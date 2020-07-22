Letters: Times failed in publishing opinion piece; Thankful for column, therapy dogs; Farrakhan example of figure with mixed record l READER COMMENTARY

Certainly, Minister Farrakhan has made statements which have led many reasonable people to agree with this conclusion, and one need not go back too far in history to see the horrendous effects of such thinking on the Jewish people. That said, it is also true that Minister Farrakhan’s work on behalf of the African-American community has been substantial and he is revered by many within that community for his work - revered to the point where schools and streets are named after him, and statues have been erected in his honor. I think it would be fair to say, Minister Farrakhan has a mixed record.