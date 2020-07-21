Letters: Defending Trump’s press secretary from columnist; Facts missing from commissioner’s column l READER COMMENTARY

He states that being the press secretary for President Trump is a very difficult job. I agree. On the other hand he states that the “professional reporters” assigned to cover the president have valid and respected press credentials.” On that basis he takes Kayleigh McEnany to task. While there are many of the corps reporters who are legitimate, honest, and trustworthy, there is a growing group of dishonest “reporters” who apparently believe it is their job to make the news. They make statements that are false and one-sided in an attempt to make news or get a headline. I have personal experience with some of them and see them doing the same thing in the current White House. It only seems to be getting worse.