Letters: Be careful what you with for, Dems; progressives label questioned; letter unsupported

I suspect that most of us don’t really understand political processes, the law, and the Constitution. Being impeached does not necessarily mean removal from office, as phase 2 is a trial in and by the Senate, where Trump has zero chance of conviction. So, in the Senate we will be treated and tortured by virtually everything, including DNC collusion with the Clinton campaign to fix the election for Hillary, the creation of the Trump dossier, and the cover up and destruction of emails that very likely included incriminating information. People will then be incriminated via testifying against each other for lying to the FISA court over the dossier, for spying and wiretapping the Trump campaign, and for colluding with foreign political actors, possibly George Soros.