Letters: Be careful what you with for, Dems; progressives label questioned; letter unsupported

Impeachment proceedings would unearth dirt on Dems
This long-time conservative agrees with Wednesday’s Trump Derangement rant imploring the Congress to impeach Donald Trump, but for different reasons.
The House, despite Nancy Pelosi’s fears and votes of Republicans, will pass articles of impeachment. This result will then be referred to the Senate. The Senate, as per the process, will conduct a trial. The Republicans will vote unanimously, along with a few Democrats, not to impeach. So legally it will be over.
But what I think will happen during the Senate trial is what scares Pelosi to death politically and is the reason she continues to ward off her party’s cries for impeachment. Trump’s attorneys will have the right to subpoena anyone they want to question. This is very different from the special counsel investigation. We will thus be hearing from all or most of the following who participated in this sordid affair and cover-up: James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Glenn Simpson, Donna Brazille, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Christopher Steele, Hillary Clinton, John Brennen, James Clapper, and probably others.
Lots and lots of dirt will be unearthed, but with that will come a lot of truth. There will no doubt be finger-pointing and deals made. A number of these Democrats will turn on each other, especially given the prospect that some of the people mentioned above will be charged and face prison.
I suspect that most of us don’t really understand political processes, the law, and the Constitution. Being impeached does not necessarily mean removal from office, as phase 2 is a trial in and by the Senate, where Trump has zero chance of conviction. So, in the Senate we will be treated and tortured by virtually everything, including DNC collusion with the Clinton campaign to fix the election for Hillary, the creation of the Trump dossier, and the cover up and destruction of emails that very likely included incriminating information. People will then be incriminated via testifying against each other for lying to the FISA court over the dossier, for spying and wiretapping the Trump campaign, and for colluding with foreign political actors, possibly George Soros.
In the aftermath of the foiled attempt to remove the president, he will likely win reelection in 2020. There will be a backlash against Democrat petulance, temper tantrums, hypocrisy, and dishonesty. I would not be surprised to see minorities vote in much larger numbers for Trump, because many will see that from the day this man was elected, the deep state power in Washington was focused on maintaining their own power, and not addressing things like blacks killing blacks in Chicago and other cities, homelessness, opioids, immigration, and other issues negatively impacting the American people.
Then we will spend the next four years listening to Democrats and most editorial writers for this newspaper claim that the whole impeachment process was rigged for Trump! Only in America.
Dave Price
Sykesville
Happy to see rally, questions use of ‘progressives’
I was heartened to see that more than 100 activists gathered for a Friday night vigil supporting immigrant rights (Carroll County Times, July 13). But I wonder about the “Carroll progressives” label. Is promoting Biblical principles now “progressive?” Strange use of the term. I’d consider that a very conservative move. But I suppose it cannot be called conservative, politically, because it seems that the conservative agenda is anti-immigrant. There’s a real hypocrisy there. But thank you, CCT, for covering the story anyway.
Nick St. Amant
Glyndon
Argument for impeachment not supported
Paul Bendel-Simso’s letter to the Times (July 17) decries President Trump’s yammering about “fake news,” but then proceeds to loudly proclaim his own patriotic (though unsupported) belief that the president should be impeached, arrested, and jailed. And for what? For Trump’s “many crimes.” Wowzer. It is just this type of erudite argument (yammering?) which, in the words of Ann Coulter, convinces people like me who had misgivings about voting for Trump, that they did the right thing.
Stephen Kranz
Westminster