Letters: Democrats’ mob mentality; grateful for COVID-19 responses; bias against Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Support for Dems is support for the mob
The 2020 elections are about Democrat fear and division versus Republican unity and security. We’ve recently seen the Dems’ tyrannical decrees and double standards, but if Democrats win in November the mob will be coming after Americans of all types based on affiliations. Anyone that acts to defund LOCAL law enforcement, eliminate capitalism, or change the principles established in the Declaration of Independence, Constitution or Bill of Rights should be determined domestic enemies by the federal government and stopped.
History teaches us that eventually you may not be dark, queer, young or devout enough to escape the mob. Russia, China, France, Germany, Argentina, Venezuela and many other countries have experienced the destructive leftist tactics we see in America today. The teacher’s unions have dumbed down the population to a point where Americans are so misinformed, they might vote to enslave themselves.
Many of our religious and community leaders are complying with the mob due to ignorance or fear. Incredibly, the real-world educated and brave leaders of America today are hairdressers and gym owners.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “People will do what they do” when asked about the statue of Columbus being torn down in Baltimore by a mob. Would she say that if they were toppling a Martin Luther King Jr. statue? Probably not, but maybe we should topple MLK’s statue since his iconic message of non-violence was apparently wrong.
The Democrat support of the destruction and division is horrible. The Dems are taking advantage of our federalist structure and sacrificing their constituents’ welfare to affect the elections. The corrupt, collectivist Dems have a lot in common with the Chinese Communist Party in that neither entity cares about their people. These modern-day collectivists make the Nazis and Bolsheviks look like Girl Scouts. “By any means necessary” is the collectivist motto, and if it means failing to contain a deadly virus and lying about its severity or stoking race riots to achieve power that’s okay since the end justifies the means. Imagine if Big Tech, unions, and all of Trumps enemies supported him and all that power and control was directed at crushing his opposition. That is what will happen if Dems win in November. The cancel culture will destroy anyone who opposes the Marxist. America is the greatest country in history by far due to our founding principles and history of progress through mostly non-violent processes. Voting Democrat is a vote to end freedom, security and prosperity.
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Gratitude for pandemic responses
Dear Editor:
I am grateful for the businesses who have used creative ways to serve customers despite unprecedented hardships because of the pandemic. I am grateful to employees who put themselves at risk in order to serve many customers, including patients in medical offices, by coming to work every day during these scary months. I am grateful to level-headed health officials who provide solid evidence to support the need to consider the health needs of all their constituents. I am grateful to those commissioners who thoughtfully consider the best way to support businesses without condoning policies that would spread the virus even more. I am grateful to St. John Roman Catholic Church for instigating complicated policies and procedures to allow us to come back into the church with confidence. I am grateful to our governor for carefully reviewing statistics and research in first shutting down our state and then carefully reopening.
To those who wear masks despite allergies and other uncomfortable conditions in order to help protect themselves as well as the rest of us, thank you.
Thank you to the Carroll County Times in reporting exactly what was said so that we have an accurate view of our elected officials.
I am grateful to live in a state where the state and local governments carefully considered the ramifications of blindly following emotional protests and therefore, have averted the terrible problems faced by the populations in states which did the opposite.
Dee Krasnansky
Westminster
Bias against Trump continues
On Sunday May 18th the Times printed my letter to the editor. It was critical of the newspaper for being slanted to the political left. On that same day, Mr. Bob Blubaugh, editor, printed a self-penned article at the top of the opinion page explaining that it is simply a fact in journalism that bad news attracts readers more than does good news.
I feel that your letter was published as a defensive rebuttal to my piece, but it really was a non-sequitur. I do not refer to a slant toward bad news in general. I’m talking about the Times’ slant toward bad news about President Trump. Yes it occurs on this opinion page, where left-leaning columnists and letter writers are more persistent than those of us who lean right. Shame on us. The most egregious bias, however, is on the national and world news pages.
This week’s issues on 7/12 and 14 are typical. The headlines read: “Trump’s help for Stone spurs tumult”/”Democrats and few GOP members rebuke president”……”Biden agenda taking a liberal populist approach”/”Democrat’s plan would ‘meet the moment’ on change”……”Trump Aides push to diminish expert coronavirus threat.”
I would like to give you the benefit of the doubt Mr. Editor and assume that you have little control over what to print on the national news pages by Tribune Publications of…. Chicago, the murder capital of the nation, but I don’t know.
Mike Hurley
Eldersburg