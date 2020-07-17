Letters: Debating removal of statues; teachers should be paid based on performance | READER COMMENTARY

Worse, no distinction is made based on the quality of the teacher. The best teacher in the system is paid exactly the same as the worst. There are a thousand reasons why the teachers union will give for why this must be, but then again in practice the union exists primarily to protect the interests of the poorer performing teacher. In a fairer system, one in which teachers are paid based on how well they do their jobs, surely the better teachers would earn more than their lesser qualified peers, but that is something the union will never tolerate, and is why it always argues so vigorously against the value of any test that objectively measures student learning. Have you ever seen data that compares the relative performance of any teacher against his/her peers? You never will.