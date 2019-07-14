Letters: What America really looks like; the motivation for pushing charter government

We don’t tolerate criminality nor lies in our leaders, at least not for long. Not in Annapolis, Washington nor in your own local Taneytown, where the police chief is no longer employed. The book with the blue sky and white cloud on the cover is great reading on Independence Day on the beach in Ocean City, but, alas, we must all return home to the darkened clouds of climate emergencies, lack of access for our friends and neighbors to healthcare, homegrown terrorism, jobs, livable wages, infrastructure, rape and women’s control of their bodies, and the next presidential election — the stuff that even the American of the fading middle class faces returning amid gridlock from Ocean City to Carroll County let alone back and forth between work and home.