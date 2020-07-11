Letters: Stop holding your noses, condemn Trump; Some things Trump remembers, others he doesn’t; Trumpers of today compared to KKK of 1920s l COMMENTARY

So, what say you, Carroll County? We have readers, letter writers, and columnists who claim vehemently that they are not racist, and yet for the most part none of you offer condemnation of any of these actions, or of the countless others that have come before. How can this be? Is it because you are not racist, but you don’t mind voting for a president who is? Is it OK as long as the stock market goes up and the Supreme Court makes decisions that you agree with? Is it because you really do not mind supporting a political party that is the home of the white power movement? Is it because you are afraid of losing some source of power? If you are still holding your nose and voting for Trump, as some of you claim to have done four years ago, isn’t it time to breathe some fresh air? Hopefully, it will help clarify your thinking.