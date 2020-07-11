Letters: Stop holding your noses, condemn Trump; Some things Trump remembers, others he doesn’t; Trumpers of today compared to KKK of 1920s l COMMENTARY

Stop holding your noses, condemn Trump
Let’s briefly summarize the events of the past week involving racist behavior on the part of President Trump. He has tweeted his support for keeping the name of the Washington football team, the dictionary definition of a racial slur. He has referred to the pandemic as the “kung flu.” He has retweeted a video showing a man shouting, “white power,” threatened to veto legislation that would rename military bases named after Confederate generals and expressed his displeasure at NASCAR for banning Confederate flags at their events. He has claimed incorrectly that 99% of corona virus cases are “totally harmless,” knowing full well that 130 000 Americans have died, and that this death toll has disproportionately affected citizens of color. He has threatened to deport foreign students whose classes have moved online, and he has threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that do not reopen in September, again knowing that this will have a huge effect on schools serving students of color. What have I left out?
So, what say you, Carroll County? We have readers, letter writers, and columnists who claim vehemently that they are not racist, and yet for the most part none of you offer condemnation of any of these actions, or of the countless others that have come before. How can this be? Is it because you are not racist, but you don’t mind voting for a president who is? Is it OK as long as the stock market goes up and the Supreme Court makes decisions that you agree with? Is it because you really do not mind supporting a political party that is the home of the white power movement? Is it because you are afraid of losing some source of power? If you are still holding your nose and voting for Trump, as some of you claim to have done four years ago, isn’t it time to breathe some fresh air? Hopefully, it will help clarify your thinking.
You must know that silence does not protect you. No, I am not part of the “unhinged left-wing mob” that some of you have spoken out against, but I would like to see us sincerely working toward a more perfect union, where the actions I described above have no place, not because anyone is inhibiting free speech, but because speech this abhorrent would be immediately refuted. I am anxious to read your responses.
Gary Foote
Westminster
Some things Trump remembers, others he doesn’t
I can picture it. Monday morning about a year ago and Trump is just leaving his regular security briefing and he’s chatting with one of the attendees, it might have gone similar to this.
Trump: ”I find it’s sometimes hard to keep track of all the info, especially stuff about what’s Putin been doing, and where in the world he’s involved now. Sometimes it’s the Middle East, sometimes Iraq, sometimes Europe or Iran, Oh well. By the way last Sunday I really had a good round. My putting was especially good. Like on the 15th hole I chipped up beautifully from 170 yards out, had had a 28-foot putt to make par and it was pretty windy. But I kept my left hand in control, gripping the club firmly, and also I had to calculate how much the ball would bend to the left. I was careful to not overcompensate for the break of the very sloped green. Well, not surprisingly, I made the putt and parred the hole. I think since I’ve been practicing my putting I’ve lowered my handicap around 3 strokes!”
A year-and-a-half later: “I don’t remember ever being told about Afghanistan and Putin and payoffs.”
Wallace Wolff
Westminster
Trumpers of today compared to KKK of 1920s
I commend David J. Iacono’s letter [”Autocracy or democracy,” July 6] in presenting seven indicting facts about the administration; however, Trump people are normally only confused by facts. They mostly know what they are against (liberal, socialism, taxes, etc.). In Jon Meacham’s book, “The Soul of America The Battle for Our Better Angels,” I found this statement made about the Klan. The Trumpers of today are like the KKK of the 1920s. Please substitute Trump for Klan below. The quote is by Kansas editor William Allen White in 1925.
What of the Klan? “No arguments you may use, no facts you may present, no logic you may array will in the slightest affect these people. They have no capacity for receiving arguments, no minds for retaining or sifting facts and no mental processes that will hold logic. If they had any of these they would not be Kluxers.” As for us in 2020: We must simply remember, “When they go low, we go high.”
David L. Osmundson
Sykesville