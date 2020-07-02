Letters: Systemic racist still infects our society; Don’t forget Century’s volleyball state champs; Lee, other Confederate generals were traitors l READER COMMENTARY

Maybe you’re not racist. Maybe you don’t know anyone who is racist. But vast throngs of people in the United States are racist. Because of that, and because many of us are oblivious or indifferent to this problem, systemic racism still infests our society. We need to root it out and destroy it once and for all. We need to live up to our nation’s promise that “all men are created equal,” and that we all have a God-given right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”