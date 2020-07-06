Letters: Columnist intolerant of free speech; Autocracy or democracy? Your vote matters; l READER COMMENTARY

I’m not prejudiced, nor blind, nor deaf. I listen and heard an arrogant NYC Black Lives Matter leader (on Martha MacCallum) threaten us, saying, “If we don’t get what we want we will burn down this system and replace it.” I saw protesters abuse, spit on, and curse policeman. I saw protesters/rioters acting like the Taliban and ISIS, destroying our history. I saw monuments, memorials and statues of Gen. Grant, abolitionist Hans Christian Heg, Francis Scott Key, Columbus, S.F. Early Days and Spanish Priest Serra, Andrew Jackson, George Washington, etc., defaced, burned, or destroyed, while BLM activists and white anarchists intimidated Democratic mayors and governors to cower before the mob.