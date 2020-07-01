Letters: Saddened by state of country, those who hate it; America is rotting from within; Remove the president, keep our liberties

Now we burn. We loot. We destroy. We kill. We laugh at authority and denigrate our own history. We’ve learned to hate everything that once made us great. The law has become just an obstacle preventing us from feeding our worst passions. Rage has replaced justice. Each day, more Americans are concluding they just don’t need God anymore, or the government He has ordained. No longer believing it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, true to His Word, He is turning us over to depraved minds.The results are obvious to anyone with eyes.