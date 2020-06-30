Letters: Put social justice ahead of social order; Who will pick up slack if school partially opens? | READER COMMENTARY

In response to CCPS officials assessing options for the fall, once again child care is left out of the loop. It’s time someone realized that if school is only in session for one day a week, child care will be left to pick up the slack while parents are at work. We will be teaching children to keep them learning. We will need to have the tools to do this. Our numbers need to stay the same: we cannot take in more than our allowed numbers of children. So who is then going to take in the overflow?