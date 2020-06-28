Letters: Bash Trump’s virus response, not Hogan’s; this isn’t about disbanding the police; ‘Ivory tower’ comment unfair

I want to thank Mr. Robert Wack for his honest and open letter concerning Delegate Haven Shoemaker. Governor Larry Hogan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been very well balanced, unlike other states. Currently, I have lost faith in the Republican party and their denial of the Trump reality. President Trump has shown great incompetence in the handling of the pandemic, and Del. Shoemaker’s name-calling is just proof he is clueless when it comes to handling a national or county emergency. I fully agree that this country and county are facing challenges complex social and public health issues. We need leaders and not schoolyard bullies. It has been my opinion that Delegate Shoemaker is not a problem solver, but a politician and voting him out of office would be a wise move at the next election cycle.