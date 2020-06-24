Letters: Diplomacy’s essential for national security; try to feel what others feel

National security is often a subject on the forefront of American minds. Unfortunately, many citizens incorrectly associate the need for national security with the need to increase or protect our defense budget. Maintaining a massive defense budget in anticipation of war is no longer an efficient strategy. While a defense budget is still necessary, $705.4 billion, the amount the DOD requested for fiscal year 2021 and more than twice as much as the second-largest defense budget in the world, is not necessary. Reallocating funds towards diplomacy and developing countries would be a much more efficient use of money. According to the 2019 Global Terrorism Index, the 10 countries most impacted by terrorism, including Afghanistan, Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia, are also some of the least economically developed countries. The idea that strengthening diplomacy and development efforts is a significant defense measure is shared throughout the military as 84 percent of military officers said in 2008 that strengthening non-military tools, such as diplomacy and development efforts, should be at least equal to strengthening military efforts. Even Senator Mitch McConnell expressed his support of diplomacy, saying, “America being a force is a lot more than building up the Defense Department. Diplomacy is important, extremely important… because many times diplomacy is a lot more effective — and certainly cheaper — than military engagement.” To learn more about more efficiently maintaining our national security through diplomacy and development efforts, visit borgenproject.org.