Letters: Against mail-in elections because columnist is for them; Columnist is just against Trump; Anthem before games a faux display of patriotism

The Democrats and their entourage, most of the media, the entertainment industry, academia, and the weaponized deep state, have been whining every time they lose an election for at least 20 years. In Bush 43 vs. Gore they blamed their loss on the election judges on the “hanging chads” and eventually on SCOTUS. In 2016 they whined that Hillary (like Gore) won the popular vote. So they immediately started calling for the elimination of the electoral college. Never mind that Trump simply had a better grasp on the pulse of the people, and how to win by the rules. If the rules had been, whoever wins the popular vote, Trump would have campaigned in New York and California and picked up 3 million votes in a heartbeat.