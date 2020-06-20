Letters: Against mail-in elections because columnist is for them; Columnist is just against Trump; Anthem before games a faux display of patriotism

Against mail-in elections because columnist is for them
I have had some ambivalence about the subject of automatic distribution of mail in ballots. I have had mixed feelings both from the perspective of principle and from the aspect of implementation. After seeing Tom Zirpoli’s piece: “Voting by mail promotes democracy” (June 17), however, I have made up my mind. If Zirpoli is for it, I’m against it.
The Democrats and their entourage, most of the media, the entertainment industry, academia, and the weaponized deep state, have been whining every time they lose an election for at least 20 years. In Bush 43 vs. Gore they blamed their loss on the election judges on the “hanging chads” and eventually on SCOTUS. In 2016 they whined that Hillary (like Gore) won the popular vote. So they immediately started calling for the elimination of the electoral college. Never mind that Trump simply had a better grasp on the pulse of the people, and how to win by the rules. If the rules had been, whoever wins the popular vote, Trump would have campaigned in New York and California and picked up 3 million votes in a heartbeat.
There are serious and legitimate concerns about mailing ballots to every registered voter. I wonder ... if someone mails in a ballot, and then comes to vote in person, will their vote be counted twice? What if they mail their ballot on Election Day then go vote in person? Never mind my opinion or Zirpoli’s. The Times should publish a piece written by actual, bipartisan election officials about these questions.
Election tampering does exist. Remember it was Democrats in the 1870s who began to don white hoods and brandish the noose to intimidate African American voters ... and effectively so.
Michael Hurley
Eldersburg
Columnist off base on voting, just against Trump
Again it must be Wednesday and we get the left view by [columnist Tom Zirpoli], this time, “Voting by mail promotes democracy.”
I gather that he hasn’t done much research on his comments. It already has been proven that mail ballots have gone to dead people, illegals and sometimes the same person gets two or three ballots in their name. So how does this promote democracy as he so claims? To me it promotes cheating and loading the ballot box.
First, illegals cannot vote as if he looked at our constitution you must be a citizen to vote in this country. Second, how are you going to validate the vote cast without ID? Also with two or three ballots going to one person or to the deceased and someone fills in that ballot, where is that verified? I do realize and it is more controlled for the votes sent to those overseas in the military. Different story altogether.
Zirpoli is just against President Trump and all the good things he has done for this country. If he would just go around this state and see all the “we are hiring” signs instead of sitting in his ivory tower at McDaniel, he might see the good things that have happened in the past three-plus years, where nothing went well the last 12.
Pat Bussard
Westminster
Anthem before games a faux display of patriotism
Nobody asked me but, why is the “Star-Spangled Banner” played before sporting events?
The first time it was played at a sporting event was during the seventh inning of the 1918 World Series as a tribute to the solders fighting in World War I. The “Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t officially become the national anthem until 1931. The NFL commissioner at the end of WWII ordered it played at every football game. This tradition quickly spread to other sports.
Playing the national anthem before a sports event has become a lazy excuse for patriotism. Standing at attention for two minutes no more proves love of country or gratitude for those who serve than wearing an American flag pin does. Yet in the years since Colin Kaepernick and others began protesting during the anthem to draw attention to the racism and economic disparity endemic to our society, it’s become something of a patriotic litmus test. The kind of faux display of national pride better suited for countries run by dictators or despots.
President Trump said he won’t be watching the NFL or soccer this season if players kneel during the national anthem. It seems there are two ways to take a knee these days — like Colin Kaepernick or like Derek Chauvin.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown