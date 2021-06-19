Letters: Teach common courtesy and respect; Be woke, stop playing lacrosse; Ignore partisanship, seek science education | READER COMMENTARY

Teach common courtesy and respect
John Witiak’s letter (“Perhaps CRT needs to be included in the curriculum”) described a situation in which a presumably non-white driver pulled into the parking space next to his, music blaring loudly out an open car window, and disturbing his peace and quiet while listening to quiet classical music in his own vehicle. Mr. Witiak describes what I then understood to be an expression of guilt that anything he could have done to mitigate the disturbance to his peace and quiet, from rolling up his window to pulling into another space, would probably have been seen by the other driver as racist, and that somehow Mr. Witiak’s emotional response to the other driver’s rudeness had caused him to lose touch with their common humanity.
I have no doubt that Mr. Witiak’s introspection and feelings of guilt are genuine, and that makes him a great human being. However, I am here to let him know that he has nothing to feel guilty about. It really is OK to get angry about rudeness and lack of respect for other people’s space. And making the leap that learning critical race theory would somehow lessen the other driver’s perceived rudeness, has nothing to do with common humanity. Rudeness is rudeness (there I go, being all white). In my 47 years of driving, the cars pulling up next to me with loud, obnoxious, thumping music emanating from the open windows, have at least as often been driven by a rude white driver as a rude driver of any other shade.
Instead of teaching critical race theory so that guilty white people know how to understand, tolerate, and accept rude behaviors in others (regardless of color), maybe we could revert back to teaching and placing societal value on something useful, like common courtesy, and respect for others?
Steve Kranz, Westminster
Be woke, stop playing lacrosse
In an effort of “wokeness” and following critical race theory, we must stop playing lacrosse. Don’t you know that the game originated from American Indians who used it as a way of having a ”little war”. According to Goggle, up to 1,000 played at a time over a three-day period, wearing war paint, following ceremonies to God the Creator, and performing various rituals to the tribe.
How dare we use their game as a sporting event without attributing homage to tribes such as the Mohawks. We might even acknowledge French Canadians from whose language the word derives. Each time a game is played a percentage of the gate money must be sent to tribal representatives.
I hope you are saying to yourself that this is the most stupid letter ever written! However, it will fit nicely along with what has been appearing in newspapers. Keep it out of the schools so kids can enjoy their game.
Bob McDowell, Eldersburg
Ignore partisanship, seek science education
America’s COVID-19 lesson is that super funding scientific research and successful development, manufacture and distribution of covid vaccines paid off in mere months. Mere months! But the prize came too late for 600,000 COVID-19 victims in America alone.
Perhaps if, like putting human beings on the moon, America would have super-funded science education and scientific research to conquer killer diseases 10 years ago, our loved ones, friends and neighbors who succumbed to the virus might still be with us today.
The time is now to break through partisanship and together vote for leaders who understand that our survival depends on science education and scientific research.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge