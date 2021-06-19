Letters: Teach common courtesy and respect; Be woke, stop playing lacrosse; Ignore partisanship, seek science education | READER COMMENTARY

I have no doubt that Mr. Witiak’s introspection and feelings of guilt are genuine, and that makes him a great human being. However, I am here to let him know that he has nothing to feel guilty about. It really is OK to get angry about rudeness and lack of respect for other people’s space. And making the leap that learning critical race theory would somehow lessen the other driver’s perceived rudeness, has nothing to do with common humanity. Rudeness is rudeness (there I go, being all white). In my 47 years of driving, the cars pulling up next to me with loud, obnoxious, thumping music emanating from the open windows, have at least as often been driven by a rude white driver as a rude driver of any other shade.