Letters: Column an unfair critique of Hogan, who had impossible choices; Weight loss success is ‘one step after another’

Lost 50 pounds over the past 10 months (lost 25 pounds before that and lost more before that) by eating carefully just what my wife Marian cooks for me, walking with her 5 miles almost daily and exercising and (a biggy) avoiding long unproductive periods of sitting while telling myself that I really did not have something more interesting to do with my life than to snack on high-calorie foods and drinks and to be entertained by what I see on the screen in front of me.