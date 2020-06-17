Letters: Those with disabilities can’t sustain funding cut; Disagrees with Shoemaker’s position on Gov. Hogan

Gov. Hogan, as the leader of a nonprofit organization that provides support and services to individuals with disabilities, I have tried to model your deliberate and thoughtful decisions within my organization as I navigate how to reopen services. I remember your visit to our facility a few years ago. You held a cabinet meeting in Carroll County and visited several businesses. We were fortunate to be one of your stops. I was so impressed with the time you took with each person that wanted to share a few words or wanted their picture taken with you. It was evident to me and others that you genuinely cared about the citizens in Maryland with disabilities. It was a highlight and a memory that many of us won’t forget. When we read in the paper the next day that it was your favorite stop, it brought smiles and cheers.