Letters: Let’s strive for diplomacy, find common ground; Dem thanks delegate for anti-Hogan points in column; Local resident Beverly Ballor is one of a kind

When I was in school, we were taught that our basic two-party system provided less confusion than others, thus being better. However, recently, I’ve read that in countries like France which have many political parties represented in the legislature, diplomacy is necessary to get anything done. The different factions must work together to reach a result. In contrast, our Congress has a prevailing party that often blocks other points of view, no matter if Democrat or Republican. Thus there is stalemate and hardly anything moves forward.