Letters: Perhaps CRT needs to be included in curriculum; Whatever the CRT outcome, it’s a necessary debate | READER COMMENTARY

CRT certainly needs to be vetted in not only in the court of public opinion but also in the public legislatures. And certain jurisdictions may be more inclined to pursue it than others. Is CRT more important than other subjects? Should children be instructed on facts or should they be taught how others “feel”. If the result is that the kids don’t care, what then? Do we force them? Are we talking re-education? For what purpose? What’s the end game?