Letters: Shoemaker misunderstands BLM protests; Unfair for Floyd to have funerals when others can’t; Protests will bring about needed change

We have, without really thinking about it, piled upon our police far more than they are budgeted for, and far more than anybody can be trained for. Expecting them to deal with it is unfair to the officers and often tragic for civilians, because the police toolkit includes lethal force. That the death of George Floyd arose from the suspicion that he passed a fake twenty is beyond insane. And the militarized response to peaceful protest in Washington and elsewhere is shameful and un-American.