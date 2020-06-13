Letters: An appreciation of the late Dr. Henderson; Assistance needed to protect the aging from abuse

Dr. Henderson was a family practitioner in an age of specialization and he had a personality that fit this demanding choice of career. Indeed, a family doctor ranks right up there with a pastor when it comes to knowing his patients and what makes them tick. He accomplishes this by getting to know the person sitting across from him. I can remember that sometimes I"d feel a twinge of impatience while waiting my turn in his office. I corrected my impatience by reminding myself that I’d get the same consideration.