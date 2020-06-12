Letters: Facts don’t justify columnist’s narrative; Systemic racism a product of Democrats

Facts don’t justify columnist’s narrative
This is in response to Tom Zirpoli’s June 3 column, “White America must stand for black justice.” Zirpoli wrote, “Until white people demand that white people be held accountable for their inappropriate behavior, inappropriate behavior by the police will continue to be a black issue.”
The policeman that killed George Floyd is being held accountable: arrested and charged with murder. These protests about racial justice were not all peaceful as the media keeps implying. Some were hijacked by Antifa in New York. Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, etc. and turned into rage and destruction, to achieve their political objective of destroying our country. Democratic city mayors and state governors, that a couple weeks ago would jail you for opening your business, did nothing as mobs/gangs looted and burned.
After months of saying “look at the data,” why aren’t the Democrats and the main-strain media looking at the data?
According to former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, last year there were 10 million arrests, police were involved in 1,004 fatal shootings, 89 police officers were killed, and 41 unarmed people were killed: 20 white and 10 black. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump said these numbers are accurate. Another Post story said 55 unarmed people were killed: 25 white and 14 black. Using 14 unarmed black men killed during the arrest of 10,000,000 people equals .00014%. So, they are [protesting] because .00014% of those killed were unarmed black men: regardless if unjustified or justified. A problem, but consider the odds of being struck by lighting is approximately 1 in 1,007,000, or .0001%. Is the, violence, looting, arson, assault, murder of retired black police chief David Dorn and destruction of thousands of black and white businesses and jobs justified?
Zirpoli and the Democratic servile mainstream media push the left's false narrative that blacks are disproportionately shot and killed because of systemic racism. What Zirpoli and the media don't/won't tell you is that blacks are disproportionately responsible for violent crimes. Nearly 50 percent of convicted murderers in the US are black. Blacks are more likely to be involved in violent crimes as perpetrators, or victims.
Zirpoli stated protesters "should be white people embarrassed and horrified at the behavior.” Does Zirpoli apply this philosophy to other races? Last weekend, Baltimore had 14 shootings with two homicides and Chicago had 84 people shot with 23 homicides. Is Zirpoli outraged? Is anyone protesting these murders, or the murder of police officers? Of course not.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Systemic racism a product of Democrats
Communities with alleged systemic racism have been run by Democrats for decades. Why should anyone elect Democrats and think this will improve these communities? “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men...", Lord Acton said. It describes the absolute power Democrats have had in the urban areas for decades and the leaders.
Systemic racism is the purposeful placement of abortion clinics in the black communities. If Planned Parenthood were about health care, they would have sonogram machines. They don’t because they do not want the mom to see her baby. [According to a 2013 report on pregnancy outcomes compiled by New York’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Bureau of Vital Statistics] half of all black pregnancies in NYC are aborted. And thousands of black people are murdered by other black people in urban areas every year.
The people who get donations from Planned Parenthood and tolerate this murder rate are the same people telling us Black Lives Matter with a straight face. Systemic racism is in the urban school systems that don’t allow parents to have a choice to send their children to better schools. According to Nations Report Card, nine of 10 African American boys aren’t reading at grade level.
The systemic racism is in the other institutions that have been controlled by the Democrats in urban areas for decades such as academia, media/entertainment and the church community. These institutions have failed the black community and are now threatening people who challenge their power with mob violence. It is like the mafia’s extortion tactics and getting protection money from their own community. The violence we have seen is an insurrection. The leftist Dems denounce the use of the military to combat it but would change their opinion if people were overrunning the police in DC after a Democrat were elected president.
There’s a viral video with a black man saying the reason for the riots is due to Trump ruining the plans of the globalist, and he is spot-on correct. To try and get rid of Trump they manufactured the migration crisis, attempted a coup using the Intelligence agencies, tried a ridiculous impeachment, the China virus pandemic and economic lockdown and now the riots. Don’t be surprised if an Orson Welles “War of the Worlds”-type broadcast about extra-terrestrials demanding we oppose Trump or be eviscerated is next.
Myles Stanley
Westminster