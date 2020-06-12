Letters: Facts don’t justify columnist’s narrative; Systemic racism a product of Democrats

The systemic racism is in the other institutions that have been controlled by the Democrats in urban areas for decades such as academia, media/entertainment and the church community. These institutions have failed the black community and are now threatening people who challenge their power with mob violence. It is like the mafia’s extortion tactics and getting protection money from their own community. The violence we have seen is an insurrection. The leftist Dems denounce the use of the military to combat it but would change their opinion if people were overrunning the police in DC after a Democrat were elected president.