Letters: Armchair ideologues misunderstand mixed economy; Disagrees with columnist about ... everything | READER COMMENTARY

Armchair ideologues misunderstand mixed economy
Rick Blatchford and Karl Marx have a lot in common. For one thing, their writing seems uninformed by the past century-and-a-half of excellent literature detailing the effects of racism on human lives, or by the rise of actual research and data analysis documenting social and economic patterns of behavior.
Karl Marx has the excuse that he died in 1883, and so had no opportunity to educate himself on these things. Or on others, such as universal education, rural electrification, movies, radio, broadcast and cable TV, space exploration, the internet, or narrow intellectual silos.
But Blatchford is still with us and does not have that excuse. He appears to be a thoughtful man who holds strong opinions and tries to construct arguments, but without good understanding. In his criticisms of theories like critical race, he paints himself into a censorship corner. Quite a predicament for a liberty-loving guy. He makes misleading statements and puts words in the mouths of others. Marx, too, engaged in armchair speculation, but worked very hard to be logically coherent. Trying to figure out from Blatchford’s writing what he reads leads to a disappointing conclusion: His sources must not be well informed either.
However, as an alternative source, I seem to be one of those former academics that arouse Rick’s suspicions. I explain my apparent suspiciousness in the eyes of some (not all) conservatives by reflecting that as a person gets more education, on average, they tend to become less conservative. That happened to me. I think this happens because as a person learns more about the world and about the structure of specific problems, new options for fixing those problems come into view. Many of these potential solutions require government action because they are on a scale that the private sector cannot handle.
Now, government action is a socialistic no-no in the reflexive thinking of many conservatives. But (as Joe Biden would say) here’s the thing:
Folks, we live in a mixed economy — something Marx never could have envisioned. We recognize that some problems are best approached with market solutions, but other problems call for regulation or large-scale public programs. This makes sense to the vast majority of Americans, but apparently not to the armchair ideologues.
Charles Collyer, Uniontown
Disagrees with columnist about ... everything
No wonder the Carroll County Times is such a liberal, disgraceful paper, with columnist Tom Zirpoli writing for it. The USA, under the liberal, Joe Biden, is going downhill fast l with higher prices on everything, open borders, cyber attacks everywhere, hundreds of millions being spent on thousands of illegal migrants, to house them in hotels, feed them, give them medical attention, which will go on forever at taxpayer’s expense [with] Biden and Harris totally refusing to even go to the border or talk to the border patrol people to see how bad it all is.
No new jobs being created, other than those created by Donald Trump and people now coming back to those same jobs. The Keystone pipeline and the border wall being closed, resulting in many, many, thousands of jobs lost. Oil drilling being stopped in Alaska and on federal lands. Billions given to Iran and other anti-American, countries that hate the USA. Rejoining the Paris Climate accord, so the USA can donate billions for nothing. Baltimore city being corrupt, run by the criminals, instead of the do-nothing, Democrats and not a word said by Zirpoli about any of this. The voter fraud being exposed more and more, as the Democrats send in hundreds of attorneys to stop the audits, who, even the Georgia judge stated that in his 30 plus years, he has never seen attorneys, who claim their client won (Biden) want to refuse to produce the evidence that will prove their case to the voters.
All these things going on and Zirpoli, continues to try to spread his same anti-Trump, anti-Republican, anti-conservative, non-useful, columns every week, that we Trump-supporting, Republican, conservative-loving, business people are sick of reading. Me and hundreds of my personal and business owner friends, here in Carroll County, a Republican stronghold, have had enough of Zirpoli, for sure. If my wife did not want the paper for the store adds, it would never be in my house and hundreds of my Republican, conservative, friends, think the same way.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Philip Berringer, Sykesville