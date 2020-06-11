Letters: Trump can hold Bible, but response far from Christian; Column on racism reaches faulty conclusion; What is and what isn’t in Constitution

Being raised in the Church of the Brethren and being a retired minister, Matthew 25: 35-40 became words to live by: For I was hungry and you fed me; I was thirsty and you gave me water; I was a stranger and you invited me into your homes; naked and you clothed me; sick and in prison, and you visited me. Then these righteous ones will reply, “Sir, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you anything to drink? Or a stranger, and help you? Or naked, and clothe you? When did we ever see you sick or in prison, and visit you? And I, the King, will tell them, when you did it to these my brothers you were doing it to me!”