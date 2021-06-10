Letters: Disappointed with HSCC decision; Past injustice results in present-day issues; Snoopy does a better job than columnist; Democrat does not equal communist | READER COMMENTARY

I am disappointed and shocked to learn that the Historical Society of Carroll County has decided to distance itself from the Corbit’s Charge anniversary event in Westminster. The event, which takes place each year in June, pays tribute to a Civil War skirmish that took place on Main Street in 1863, between Union and Confederate troops on their way to Gettysburg. Men from both sides lost their lives, and are buried in Westminster cemeteries. No matter how one feels about the Civil War, we need to remember our true history. Further, we must never forget that these men, far from home, gave their lives for their country.