Letters: Disappointed with HSCC decision; Past injustice results in present-day issues; Snoopy does a better job than columnist; Democrat does not equal communist | READER COMMENTARY

Disappointed with HSCC decision
I am disappointed and shocked to learn that the Historical Society of Carroll County has decided to distance itself from the Corbit’s Charge anniversary event in Westminster. The event, which takes place each year in June, pays tribute to a Civil War skirmish that took place on Main Street in 1863, between Union and Confederate troops on their way to Gettysburg. Men from both sides lost their lives, and are buried in Westminster cemeteries. No matter how one feels about the Civil War, we need to remember our true history. Further, we must never forget that these men, far from home, gave their lives for their country.
The Historical Society proclaims to be “the premier storyteller of the County’s history.” One can only assume that this year they have decided that this story is just too controversial to tell.
Carol Cain, Finksburg
Past injustice results in present-day issues
Rick Blatchford and I are about the same age. We have very different memories of how things used to be with regards to race in America. In his column Tuesday, Mr. Blatchford writes: “Also, they (leftists) love digging up the past instead of dealing with present-day issues. Slavery and lynching are favored issues. Most folks know we’ve passed well beyond those days.”
OK, let’s deal with a present-day issue: Social Security and pension payments for retired people.
My first paycheck job (back when the minimum wage was 75 cents) was at a burger joint. All the workers there were white. I got the work because I went to high school with the sons of the manager. Then I went to a state-supported college (very cheap), where out of 10,000 students fewer than 10 were Black (up from none the year before I entered). My first salaried job after college was at a newspaper, where there were about 600 employees. Two were Black; they collected and remelted the lead for the Linotype machines for minimum wage.
I am now enjoying a fat Social Security check each month, plus another nice check from a defined benefit plan (thanks, Newspaper Guild Union). Black men and women my age are not because they they were unable to get work 60 years ago, or 50, or 40, or 30, or even right now, on the same cushy terms I always enjoyed.
If Mr. Blatchford thinks everything is equal and has been for so long that we can forget about the unequal times, then answer me this: Are you willing to swap places with the Black people your age?
Harry Eagar, Sykesville
Snoopy does a better job than columnist
Rick Blatchford’s screed against leftists (all of whom are Marxists in his view) appeared in the June 8 paper along with the following “Peanuts” cartoon. Snoopy sits atop his doghouse, pounding away on his typewriter. He writes: “Kitten Kaboodle was a lazy cat. Actually, all cats are lazy. Kitten Kaboodle was also ugly, stupid and completely useless. But let’s face it, aren’t all cats ugly, stupid and completely useless?” Snoopy sits back, satisfied with his opinion, and declares, “I love writing anti-cat stories!”
Don’t the readers of the Carroll County Times deserve opinion columns better than those Snoopy could write?
Sam Brainerd, Hampstead
Democrat does not equal communist
Rick Blatchford is an alt-right columnist who likes to write that all Democrats carry the writings of Saul Alinsky in their pockets. Saul Alinsky’s book “Rules for Radicals” was very popular among Republican Tea Party activists. George Soros is another name that’s frequently mentioned anytime there’s a protest, that Soros’ money is financing the movement.
Wanting civil rights, voter protections, reproductive freedoms and sensible gun laws doesn’t make me a communist.
Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown