Letters: Outraged by response from Trump, Hogan; Right again, Trump being sabotaged; Trump stealing country’s dignity

Outraged by response from Trump, Hogan
On June 1, a week after protests precipitated by George Floyd’s death, President Trump turned our nation’s capital into a combat zone. Through Attorney General Barr, the president ordered armed and mounted police and National Guardsmen to remove a group of nonviolent, peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square. The soldiers gassed and fired rubber bullets into the crowd.
President Trump wanted this military confrontation. He wanted to clear a passage from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church. Trump did not wish to offer prayers for peace. He did not want to console George Floyd’s family. He did not want to bring a divided nation together.
He wanted a photo op in front of the church. He wanted to be seen using the Holy Bible as a prop to bolster his sinking approval rankings, driven down by his colossal mismanagement of the fallout from that brutal death.
The next day, Trump called for governors to send National Guard troops to Washington to “dominate the battlespace,” as Defense Secretary Esper put it. Virginia Gov. Northam refused. Maryland Gov. Hogan lost no time or sleep sending 116 Maryland National Guard troops to assist in Trump’s attempts to transform our nation’s capital into an armed camp.
The Carroll County Democratic Central Committee expresses its outrage over Gov. Hogan’s cowardly submission to the president’s wishes and brutal actions in our nation’s capital. We demand that he rescind the order that put our state’s and county’s National Guard members in the middle of the president’s personal feud with the majority of America.
We declare our support for the brave and peaceful millions calling for justice in Floyd’s death, here in Carroll County, in Maryland, and across the United States. We call for Governor Hogan to respect the sovereignty of the people of the state of Maryland.
Don H. West
Westminster
The author is chairman of the Carroll County Democratic Central Committee.
Right again, Trump being sabotaged
A “scientific” report used by mainstream media and Democrats to disparage use of hydroxychloroquine was produced by a Chicago company Surgisphere Corp. It was published by the influential Lancet journal and has been retracted by Lancet because of questionable use of data. (Another paper on blood pressure by Surgisphere was recently retracted by the New England Journal of Medicine as well.)
Democrats and their media used that defective report to sabotage a medication. Retraction not reported, damage still being done, many people not getting medication that could save lives. Dems and their media strike again in vain hope it will hurt Trump. Lives don’t matter. Only liberal-left victory matters.
Trump is right — again. He has been the most consistently right, most consistently effective president at least since Reagan, and maybe since Washington.
If you think the howling is loud now, wait until U.S. Attorney John Durham comes in with his indictments. All the Democratic and media and deep state corruption will be even more obvious for all to see. (As if all revelations so far about impeachment, Schiff, DOJ, FBI, CIA and Obama and Biden are not enough?)
Because the Democrats and media and medical establishment are deliberately preventing herd immunity, even though the curve has been flattened, a fall resurgence is a distinct possibility and maybe probability. They are trying to cause it to hurt Trump. They said two weeks to flatten the curve. It’s been two months. People can’t pay their bills, are losing their house. Enough already.
The vulnerable can stay home and most of the rest of us will do just fine. That’s just another bogus fear. And people can go back to work. It’s long past time to end this manufactured fear and take our country back.
James Judge
Westminster
Trump stealing country’s dignity
People breaking into stores and stealing. Well, President Trump is doing the same. He is stealing the dignity from our country. Why?
I am 84 and have not seen anything like this. And some legislators are acting like they lost their hearing aids and vocal cords. We can not let our country go on any longer like this.
It is time for a change. Vote!
William Stevens
Keymar