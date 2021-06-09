Letters: Why no commission to investigate antifa? Follow actor’s advice, ‘stop talkin’ about’ race | READER COMMENTARY

Antifa uses race and intimidation to divide the country. But their problem is a lot of Americans see the Blackshirt/stormtrooper violence for what it is. So what does the left do? What Kennedy just did. They accuses you of doing, what they actually do. They call their fascist movement, anti-fascist and if you don’t believe them, they call you a fascist and traitor. They get away with this insanity because the Democratic politicians and their servile mainstream media censor the news and spin the narrative that if you disagree with their ideology you’re the problem.