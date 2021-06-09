Letters: Why no commission to investigate antifa? Follow actor’s advice, ‘stop talkin’ about’ race | READER COMMENTARY

Why no commission to investigate antifa?
This is in response to Bill Kennedy’s recent column “Coming to terms with terms and Republican stances on issues”. Kennedy states antifa is short for anti-fascist and those who support it oppose fascism. This is left-wing propaganda. Antifa is an anarchist movement whose goal is the death of America as a sovereign nation.
Mussolini was a socialist politician who founded the National Fascist Party and took over Italy during the 1922 march on Rome with his fascist thugs called Blackshirts. It’s easy to compare antifa to fascism, just watch the news-reel films of Mussolini’s Blackshirts/fascists and today’s films of the 2020 antifa-led riots. Except for the film quality the fascist and antifa principles, orthodoxy and tactics are identical. They both dress in black, carry weapons and flags, use violence, attack and intimidate their opposition, create mayhem and loss-of-life to achieve their agenda. The fascists didn’t destroy Rome, but antifa participated in the destruction of hundreds of buildings and lives in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, etc.
Antifa uses race and intimidation to divide the country. But their problem is a lot of Americans see the Blackshirt/stormtrooper violence for what it is. So what does the left do? What Kennedy just did. They accuses you of doing, what they actually do. They call their fascist movement, anti-fascist and if you don’t believe them, they call you a fascist and traitor. They get away with this insanity because the Democratic politicians and their servile mainstream media censor the news and spin the narrative that if you disagree with their ideology you’re the problem.
Kennedy states there was an armed insurrection on Jan. 6. The only shots fired were by the Capitol Police, who killed Ashli Babbitt. Three other people died who were also rioters: heart attack, stroke and trampled. CBS confirms officer Brian Sicknick did not die from being struck by a fire extinguisher, but from natural causes the next day. The Washington Post said the Capitol suffered $1.5 million in damage. Compare that to the armed, antifa/BLM, insurrection (revolt against established authority) in 140 US cities that lasted for months during 2020. According to the New York Post, these riots cost $2 billion with more than 700 police injured and the The Guardian stating at least 25 people were killed.
But Kennedy, like the Democrats, have no interest in forming a commission to investigate those.
Carl Burdette, Westminster
Follow actor’s advice, ‘stop talkin’ about’ race
Kate Slater, assistant dean of graduate student affairs at Brandeis University, recently posted on Instagram, “I hate whiteness, in that all white people have been conditioned in a society where one’s racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and whiteness is the norm and the default.” Perhaps I should defer to our two outspoken professors, Zirpoli and Reiff, to explain to the rest of us why as white men they, too, feel guilty over their whiteness. Or not!
Here’s an explanation of “critical race theory” from the book “Why They Hate Us” by Joseph Sobran: “Western man towers over the rest of the world in ways so large as to be almost inexpressible. ... Other races feel themselves subjects of Western power long after colonialism, imperialism, and slavery have disappeared. The charge of racism puzzles whites who feel not hostility, but only baffled good will, because they don’t grasp what it really means: humiliation. The white man presents am image of superiority even when he isn’t conscious of it. And superiority excites envy. Destroying white civilization is the utmost desire of the league of designated victims we call ‘minorities.’”
That brings me in a roundabout way to Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer while trying to climb through a broken window during the asinine Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She was not, repeat, not armed. So a very simple question. If Babbitt was an unarmed Black woman shot dead by a white cop, regardless of the circumstances, would the media be railing every day about the assault on the Capitol? Or would the officer have been charged with second-degree murder and the Babbitt family be awarded an eight-figure settlement like the George Floyd family?
I think the case can be made that the actual assault, awful as it was, would be long forgotten in the press furor over yet another unarmed Black person, and a woman at that, being shot and killed by a white cop. And before all you holier than thou woke folks race to you keyboards to call me a racist, I ask you to honestly consider the aforementioned hypothetical scenario.
The brilliant and esteemed actor Morgan Freeman said it best when asked how the American people should address the race issue in our country. “Stop talkin’ about it.” Hmm.
Dave Price, Sykesville