Letters: A nation of litmus tests; GOP had eye on the ball with relief bill; Trump’s divided states of America

A nation of litmus tests
One of the primary reasons for all the anger — on both the right and the left — is that Americans have been manipulated into seeing everything as a binary choice. You’re either for law and order or for social justice. You’re for government handouts or free enterprise. You want open borders or you want a border wall. You want to restart the economy or you don’t care if people die from the coronavirus. The list goes on and on. We’ve become a nation of litmus tests.
People are forced to choose. You’re either with us or against us, and if you’re against us, you’re evil and must be destroyed. It’s one false dilemma after another. You either hate the police or you’re OK with them killing black men.
Our politicians have built this dynamic, and the media benefits from it. Political parties and news outlets thrive on this division, so they actively promote it. Are you one of us or one of them? Tell me what cable news network you watch, and I’ll tell to which political party you belong.
We need to wake up and realize just how manipulated we are. All of us! Manipulated by politicians and the media who use us because it’s in their best interest to do so. We either realize what they are doing to us, or we need to get used to being at each other’s throats. Literally.
Chris Roemer
Finksburg
GOP had eye on the ball with relief bill
I sincerely hope that voters will remember in November that the Democrats in the House wrote a bill not to help the American people to cope with the loss of jobs, loss of business, etc. by the virus; but, instead wrote a bill to include many more topics not related to this crisis at all.
They added to our national debt by including large funding to such things as: environmental legislation, mandatory carbon offsets for airlines, $25 billion to bail out postal service, [billions] for state elections offices [and] for expanding high speed internet to libraries and homes, new funds for census and health care programs, authorizing banks to work with state legal cannabis businesses, and prohibiting institutions of higher learning from disclosing the immigration status of students. Some of these should be discussed; however, the purpose of the bill was to deal with impact felt by the American people because of the virus. Hint: it was not the Republicans who put all this pork in the bill. So yes, do remember this in November!
Charles Henkel
Hampstead
Trump’s divided states of America
The “Pledge” says “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Our children repeat this daily in school. It’s designed to inspire pride and the importance of unity in our nation. So why does Trump continue to divide our nation? Instead of washing his hands to avoid coronavirus infection, Trump washes his hands to avoid responsibility and accountability in applying a unified, national approach to the pandemic and other social issues.
We have no organized national testing program unless you work in the White House. What’s good for the White House should apply to police and firefighters, EMS personnel, grocery store workers, military personnel, teachers and students, health care workers, auto workers, sanitation workers, meat processing workers, etc. We have 4.3% of the world’s population and 30% of the world’s infections and deaths. Over 103,000 dead and counting. According to Trump, we should consider this “a badge of honor.” While the country dies, Trump thrives.
The Department of Justice should be called the Department of Corruption. Under Attorney General William Barr, the DOJ is nothing more than the personal law firm for Trump’s corrupt interests. If you are a criminal associate of Trump, the DOJ will free you from prison or drop criminal charges. The recent dropping of charges against Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty twice for lying to the FBI and the vice president (perjury), is unprecedented in law. Under AG Barr and Trump, the rule of law is dead. If you’re well connected to Trump, you have an out-of-jail card. If not, enjoy your time in jail. Trump has fired four inspector generals designed to provide independent oversight of corruption in the executive branch. Why would a corrupt Trump administration have confidence in people who investigate corruption?
The Trump Pledge should read: I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump of the divided states of America, and to the Oligarchy for which it stands, a divided nation, under Trump, with liberty and justice for some. That’s the current reality. Welcome back Dark Ages, goodbye Age of Enlightenment.
David J Iacono
Westminster