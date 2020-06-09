Letters: A nation of litmus tests; GOP had eye on the ball with relief bill; Trump’s divided states of America

The Department of Justice should be called the Department of Corruption. Under Attorney General William Barr, the DOJ is nothing more than the personal law firm for Trump’s corrupt interests. If you are a criminal associate of Trump, the DOJ will free you from prison or drop criminal charges. The recent dropping of charges against Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty twice for lying to the FBI and the vice president (perjury), is unprecedented in law. Under AG Barr and Trump, the rule of law is dead. If you’re well connected to Trump, you have an out-of-jail card. If not, enjoy your time in jail. Trump has fired four inspector generals designed to provide independent oversight of corruption in the executive branch. Why would a corrupt Trump administration have confidence in people who investigate corruption?