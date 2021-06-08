Letters: | READER COMMENTARY

In his June 1 column (“End filibuster, return to vision of Founding Fathers of majority rule”), Mitch Edelman calls for the Senate to return to the original form where legislation would be passed or rejected on majority votes, with the president of the Senate (currently Vice President Kamala Harris) acting to break any 50-50 tie. No doubt this would help Democrats fulfil their radical leftist legislative wish list. However, if Mr. Edelman is going to invoke the original vision of the Founding Fathers, why stop at the elimination of the filibuster?