Letters: | READER COMMENTARY

We must look out for each other (and turtles, too)
I was on my way to yoga class. Ahead of me, on Klees Mill Road, I spotted a large, rounded gray object in the roadway. This double-lane road carries a fair number of heavy work trucks. They barrel down both lanes on a regular basis. Today was no exception. I watched a van veer around the gray “lump” in the opposite lane up ahead. As I drove by it, it moved, very slowly.
It was a turtle, a prehistoric-looking remnant of our ancient past so out of place in the 21st century.
I was alarmed, as I had tried to save a box turtle, years before, in nearly the same spot, only to see it crushed by a large, careless truck in broad daylight. I was determined not to see grim history be repeated.
Therefore, I turned around and pulled off on a graveled side road. I knew that time was of the essence. Miraculously, no other vehicles had yet approached. During this brief lull, I gently lifted the domed, cumbersome creature, head the size of an apple, trailing large stubby feet. It was the largest wild turtle that I had ever encountered.
As a retired art teacher, I have always loved nature including all creatures.
My hefty new friend, weighing I surmised close to 10 pounds, allowed me to scoop it up and deposit it safely (I hope), in the shady grass near a small ditch not far from a berm and pond, facing away from the dangerous roadway. Yertle (or Myrtle) as the case may be, had been heading for a large recently mowed field with no visible cover.
I could only guess that the turtle was an elder of his tribe, at least compared with the 1-to-3-pound box turtles I was familiar with.
I believe that it is our duty to look out for each other, including all species while we inhabit this wondrous planet. We all need help to survive here, much less to flourish. It is my hope that mercy shall be extended to us if we show compassion for all living things. Cruelty is seldom, if ever justified. Heartless human behavior is unacceptable.
Note: My research led me to believe that this was a mud turtle, apparently common to our area.
Laura McIntyre, Sykesville
Yes, please, let’s return Senate to original form
In his June 1 column (“End filibuster, return to vision of Founding Fathers of majority rule”), Mitch Edelman calls for the Senate to return to the original form where legislation would be passed or rejected on majority votes, with the president of the Senate (currently Vice President Kamala Harris) acting to break any 50-50 tie. No doubt this would help Democrats fulfil their radical leftist legislative wish list. However, if Mr. Edelman is going to invoke the original vision of the Founding Fathers, why stop at the elimination of the filibuster?
Let’s return the Senate to its original form where senators were elected by state legislatures, rather than by the people of each state. This would reduce or eliminate such election year irregularities created by early voting, voting by mail, post-mortem voting and votes cast by undocumented immigrants and others ineligible to vote.
Once the Senate is returned to the form established by the Founders, we should wait until all 100 senators have been elected/reelected by their states’ respective legislatures before matters of such import as the elimination or retention of the filibuster are considered.
Alan Purvis, Westminster