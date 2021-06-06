Letters: Science says students should stay masked; Why nix masks so late in school year? | READER COMMENTARY

I watched [Board of Education President] Marsha Herbert on the news [Wednesday] night with a smile on her face and saying that they want students and teachers to stop wearing masks in school immediately. She said they weren’t necessary and that it was time for the children to get back to normal. I then saw several parents interviewed very briefly and all of them were parents of children with ongoing breathing problems and said that the masks were just too much for these children. They were very happy that the masks were going to be discontinued.