Letters: Trying to make sense of columnist’s ‘logic’; How can we ‘just move on’ from Jan. 6?; Thanks to a guardian angel | READER COMMENTARY

Trying to make sense of columnist’s ‘logic’
On Memorial Day while contemplating the reason for the day, I made the mistake of reading Bill Kennedy’s column. I should have known better judging by the headline, but I was feeling charitable. I guess Bill just slogged his way through more forced insults of conservatives in general, and Republicans in particular, because he had nothing insightful to write this week.
Here we actually have Kennedy writing that because conservatives are against the “antifa” mob, we must be in favor of fascism, which would then make us traitors. Traitors. Using his “logic,” Kennedy must then be a supporter of the “antifa” rioters who destroy public and private property and attack law enforcement. Dang it, that man belongs in the Maryland General Assembly! As Kennedy told us all to do, “think about it.” Check.
Next, Kennedy derides conservatives as being “asleep” if they’re not “woke,” and for applying the term “woke” to people and groups who are trying to force their destructive vision of American history and institutions onto the rest of the country … without realizing that the social justice warriors who are leading the “woke” charge came up with the self-descriptive term all by themselves, and they seem to wear it proudly. Check.
Lastly, Kennedy rehashes the popular “woke” diatribe that recent states’ efforts (all bitter Trump-pandering Republicans, mind you) to prevent election fraud are somehow making it more difficult for people to vote. (He forgot to mention that they’re also racist … get with the program, Bill!)
Yeah that’s right … Republicans want to make it more difficult for people to vote more than once, more difficult for people to vote using another person’s name, more difficult for people to vote who have no right to vote, and more difficult for people to vote from the grave. As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “The only reason you don’t want people to have a photo ID is that people can cheat.”
So again using Kennedy’s logic, he must be in favor of all of those things if he is against election reform. Check.
Steve Kranz, Westminster
How can we ‘just move on’ from Jan. 6?
“Let’s just move on.” Let’s not bother to do any research on why and how the Jan. 6 insurrection happened, and how can we better prevent such an event from ever happening again.
How can we just “move on”? How can we tell the wife of a dead policeman to just “move on”? How can we nonchalantly go from one person’s death to other things without knowing, for instance, who shouted “Kill Mike Pence”? What would have happened if Pence had not been able to pass on the official election results? Would Trump be our president until another election? Actually the election results had been verified over 40 times by federal judges of both parties and the Supreme Court.
This was the only time that the country’s election has been so seriously questioned. And I can’t forget seeing and hearing on TV our President Trump pleading with Georgia’s election official to “find 11,000 votes” (clearly illegal). How can you tell an election official to do such a thing? Apparently you can if your name is Trump and honesty and legality are just distracting details.
It’s very hard to tell a grieving mother to “just move on,” we don’t have the time or interest to learn exactly the circumstances of your son’s death, and who might have been responsible or why thousands of protestors were trying to create chaos at the Capitol. We just have to “move on.”
Wallace Wolff, Westminster
Thanks to a guardian angel
Several days ago I met a guardian angel. Her name is Ellie.
I have Parkinson’s and sometimes lose my balance and fall. On this day I was out for my walk when someone ran up to me with a cold bottle of water. She introduced herself as Ellie (Eleanor), and noted I was limping. Shortly after her observation, I tripped and went down. She was quick to get me up.
As we continued walking a bit more, we were at a school crossing and I fell again. Ellie summoned all her strength to get me up and she did. As we were heading back toward her home, I told her I would be fine and could manage to get home by myself. However, she insisted on walking all the way with me and made sure I was OK. I failed to get her last name as I would like to express my appreciation for her help that day.
George Moriatis, Eldersburg