Letters: Trying to make sense of columnist’s ‘logic’; How can we ‘just move on’ from Jan. 6?; Thanks to a guardian angel | READER COMMENTARY

How can we just “move on”? How can we tell the wife of a dead policeman to just “move on”? How can we nonchalantly go from one person’s death to other things without knowing, for instance, who shouted “Kill Mike Pence”? What would have happened if Pence had not been able to pass on the official election results? Would Trump be our president until another election? Actually the election results had been verified over 40 times by federal judges of both parties and the Supreme Court.