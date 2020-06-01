Letters: No goodbyes, closure for students or staff; A pandemic seen through a different lens; Delivery persons should wear masks

I am not sure if anyone understands how teachers feel. It feels as if our children have been ripped away from us. We have spent the last few weeks wondering how they are all doing; thinking not only about the academic lessons they need, but the social and emotional lessons as well. Are they healthy? Are they safe? Do they have enough food? Do they know how to reach me if they need me? My students may be at home with their family, but they were ripped away from their second family. There will be no goodbyes and no closure for students or staff.