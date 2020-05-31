Letters: Feeble hate flyers not reflective of community; Make your voice heard in Maryland primary; Appreciative of CCPS efforts

It’s not enough that we don’t agree with them. It’s not enough that we don’t approve of their words and actions. It’s not even enough for us to be disgusted. Those who are targeted by hateful organizations like this need to see and hear that we stand with them. They need to know that all of us take it just as personally as they do when people come into our community with a message of hate. Show them that the integrity of our community is stronger than the wedge they try to put between us.