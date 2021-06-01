Letters: Proud of military, concerned about ‘enemies’ quote; Officials must protect us from gun violence; Not ashamed to be ‘woke,’ at last; | READER COMMENTARY

I was aware of injustice in our society toward minorities, not just Blacks but also Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Muslims, etc. It bothered me to hear about Black people killed by police officers who were never held to account. I was upset over the deaths of Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, and others. I thought something needed to change, someone needed to do something. But I wasn’t upset enough to try to do anything myself.