Letters: Proud of military, concerned about ‘enemies’ quote; Officials must protect us from gun violence; Not ashamed to be ‘woke,’ at last; | READER COMMENTARY

Proud of military, concerned about ‘enemies’ quote
If there is any one group responsible for keeping this nation safe and free it’s the United States military. They accomplish their mission by putting their lives on the line and have been doing so for over 200 years.
I was proud to be a member of this organization for six years (1957-63) and while a mere enlisted man, I always did my duty to the best of my ability, mainly because the men and women who served with me did the same.
We were far from being alike; indeed we differed in many ways. But in one key way we were exactly alike; that is, G.I.’s serving our country. There were political differences of course, but they cooled with lights out.
I thought about some of those sessions after reading a quote of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “The job of the secretary of defense is to keep America safe from our enemies. But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”
This remark was very unsettling since I thought of myself many years ago when I was just as I am now — solid conservative. In today’s Army, if I was overheard voicing my conservative views, would I be ferreted out and punished for freedom of speech? This is scary.
Don Haines, Woodbine
Officials must protect us from gun violence
According to the Washington Post, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who is in pursuit of the GOP nomination for governor opposes abortion while also planning to roll back restrictions on gun rights.
At the same time there was yet another mass shooting in San Jose, CA leaving 11 dead. The United States has had 225 mass shootings in 2021 leaving 17,000 people who have died from gun related incidents in the United States. Then there was the child sitting in his car seat who was shot and killed by a disgruntled driver in a passing car.
So, please don’t espouse your undying love for the unborn until there are laws that restrict the sale of guns carte blanche.
For the first time in my life, I now wonder where I might hide if there is a shooting at Safeway or Walmart while shopping here in Westminster.
Patricia Roop Hollinger, Westminster
Not ashamed to be ‘woke,’ at last
I’m pretty sure columnist Christopher Tomlinson thought it was clever to refer to Westminster as “Wokeminster.”
I’m also pretty sure that when Republicans use the term “woke,” they mean it to be derogatory.
Actually, though, I think the term is amusing and descriptive, and I am happy to count myself among those who are “woke.”
I was aware of injustice in our society toward minorities, not just Blacks but also Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Muslims, etc. It bothered me to hear about Black people killed by police officers who were never held to account. I was upset over the deaths of Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, and others. I thought something needed to change, someone needed to do something. But I wasn’t upset enough to try to do anything myself.
George Floyd changed all that. His senseless, excruciating death broke my heart, traumatized me, and made me very angry.
I woke up from my stupor. For the first time, I read “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and fully grasped what it meant for someone’s life, health, rights, and well-being to be completely in the hands of another person.
I listened to the stories of what it’s like growing up Black in America.
I placed myself in the shoes of those suffering injustice and my heart bled for them. I decided to do whatever I could to help bring about a more just society for everyone.
There’s not a lot I can do. I can’t join protests because I’m a senior citizen with arthritis. I can’t haunt the halls of Congress demanding change. I can’t lift my minority brothers and sisters out of poverty because I lack the means.
But I can do little things. I can support politicians, leaders, and organizations working for a more just society. I can use my voice in speaking and writing to remind others about human rights. I can listen and do my best to understand. I can pray.
So yeah, when George Floyd died, I woke up. I’m not ashamed to say that I am “woke.” I think the greater shame would be to turn a blind eye to injustice and choose to stay asleep.
As for the much-maligned plastic bag issue in Westminster, if protecting the environment for future generations is a “woke” issue, Westminster can be proud to be nicknamed “Wokeminster.”
Judy Hake, Union Bridge